Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ernest Espiritu frocked to the rank during a ceremony held Wednesday, June 5 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 09:47
|Story ID:
|473096
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Hospital Corpsman Second Class, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
