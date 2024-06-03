Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 22:47 Story ID: 473067 Location: ALLINGTOWN, CONNECTICUT, US Hometown: ALLINGTOWN, CONNECTICUT, US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Rashaine Boykin Has Been Decorated with the Air Force Achievement Medal, by A1C Rashaine Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.