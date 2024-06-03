Presidio of Monterey employee commissions in Army National Guard

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (June 4, 2024) — Kristian McKenith, a civilian budget analyst for the Presidio of Monterey, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army National Guard during a ceremony on May 23, at the Post Theater.



"My success isn’t all my own, but it was possible with the support and love from those in this room,” McKenith said speaking to family, friends and leadership. “Most people are surprised to learn I grew up in a rural community of Robeson County, North Carolina, an area once ranked number two in the nation for murder and the poorest county in the state. I stand before you as proof that waking up and getting after your dreams and what you wish to pursue is possible."



McKenith’s friend and mentor, 1st Lt. Luke Jones of the Air Force administered the commissioned officer’s oath of office.



“In aviation, we can have long days sitting in an ejection seat for ten hours. When things start to get tough, I would sometimes call Kristian and hear about all he does and how hard he works. I’m so proud of him, and he motivates me to push harder in my professional life,” Jones said.



2nd Lt. McKenith received his first salute from his older brother and role model, Sgt. Anthony McKenith. 2nd Lt. McKenith credited Sgt. McKenith as his inspiration for wanting to become an officer.



“I would have never dreamed of being a soldier,” said 2nd Lt. McKenith. “Growing up, he was the brawn, and I was the brains. Joining the Army was a challenge I issued to myself because of his example and commitment to service.”



The commissioning ceremony also served as McKenith’s farewell to PoM as he prepares to move to the National Capital Region for his new position as a budget analyst for the Department of State. There, he will report to the 111th Engineer Brigade of the West Virginia Army National Guard to work as a finance officer.



Ana Fowler, PoM's budget officer and McKenith’s supervisor, offered her congratulations and farewell.



“Kristian has been a great leader and instrumental in our office,” she said. “We wish he could stay with us, but we know that there are great opportunities out there, and he’s taking them on.”



Graduating from Robeson Early College High School with an associate’s degree at the age of 17, McKenith has always been committed to professional development and the pursuit of education. McKenith’s federal service first began with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he supervised a team of eight and concurrently earned two bachelor’s and two master’s degrees.



McKenith’s Army career started with his selection to the Army Fellows Program and placement at PoM as a budget analyst in 2020. The Army Fellows Program allowed him to develop professionally while progressing from entry-level to advanced positions within the workforce.



While excelling as an Army Civilian for PoM, McKenith taught political science at Hartnell College, served as the treasurer for the Monterey County branch of the NAACP and joined the California Army National Guard, all before the age of 25.



"Today's ceremony was very special to see the amount of support in the room,” McKenith said. “It doesn't always feel that way when you're doing all the hard work, but to look around and know that these were the people who have been with me all along and came to celebrate with me is truly humbling."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 Story ID: 473025 Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US