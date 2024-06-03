Empowering change through FEVS, DEOCS

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The perspectives and experiences of a workforce are invaluable to the mission of every organization. Air Force Materiel Command recognizes this, and it uses data from the annual Federal Employees Viewpoints Survey to gather feedback on employee work-life balance, job satisfaction, engagement, performance management, and communication.



The 2024 FEVS survey opened to Air Force civilian employees on May 13 and closes on June 28. All eligible civilian employees will receive a survey invitation and reminders throughout the open timeframe. Official time may be used to take the survey, and most participants complete it in 20-30 minutes. As of May 30, only 9.2% of AFMC civilians completed the survey.



“Participation in and feedback from the FEVS is paramount within the AFMC enterprise,” said Kathy Watern, Director, Manpower, Personnel and Services Directorate, Headquarters, AFMC. “It's not just a survey; it's our compass, guiding us towards understanding our team's pulse, addressing concerns, and fostering a culture of excellence and empowerment."



Taking the survey and encouraging others to participate is an opportunity to be a catalyst for positive change. The data collected through the survey directs leaders and decision-makers toward informed and targeted improvements.



"The FEVS is one of the most powerful platforms for sharing perceptions of how effectively their agency manages its workforce. Feedback from the FEVS provides the entire chain of command with valuable information needed to drive positive change," said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall in a memo released to the Air Force civilian workforce.



AFMC military and civilian employees are also encouraged to be on the lookout for and participate in the Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey later in the year.



The DEOCS is a critical instrument that provides a platform for personnel to voice their experiences and perceptions regarding relationships and trust within their work center, harassment and discrimination, diversity and inclusion, and other aspects of organizational climate.



“The DEOCS actively shapes our Air Force and AFMC culture,” Watern said. “Each response is a voice heard--a step towards fostering an environment where every military and civilian Airman feels valued, respected, and empowered to excel. Commanders and directors at every level use this information to address organizational concerns and enhance our work centers.”



Your voice matters, and your insights are crucial in creating an environment that reflects the values and aspirations of the entire Air Force community. Seize this chance to drive positive change – take the surveys and make your voice count.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 13:18 Story ID: 473010 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Empowering change through FEVS, DEOCS, by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.