V Corps Celebrates Col. Hirsch's Remarkable Career

U.S. Army Col. Joshua Hirsch, assigned as the G4 director of V Corps, center, stands with his family during his retirement award ceremony on May 22, 2024, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Hirsch's family has been a steadfast source of support throughout his distinguished military career, providing unwavering encouragement and strength during his numerous deployments and assignments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Javen Owens)

FORT KNOX, Ky. — U.S. Army Col. Joshua Hirsch, the G4 director of V Corps, is set to retire after a career marked by significant contributions to the Corps' mission readiness and operational success.



During his tenure with V Corps, Hirsch played a pivotal role in enhancing the logistical capabilities and efficiencies of the unit. His strategic oversight and commitment to excellence ensured that V Corps maintained its high standards of operational readiness and support.



Hirsch's career began with his commission as a 2nd Lt. in the Transportation Corps in 1998, after graduating from the University of South Dakota. Over the years, he has held various key positions, from platoon leader and executive officer at Fort Eustis to brigade commander in Germany. His deployments have taken him to Honduras, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Haiti, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and logistical acumen.



Hirsch's extensive education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, a Master of Arts degree in logistics, and a Master of Military Operational Art and Science. His advanced military education further equipped him with the skills needed to lead complex logistical operations effectively.



Under his leadership, V Corps has seen significant advancements in its logistical operations, directly contributing to its mission success. His strategic initiatives have streamlined processes and enhanced the Corps' ability to respond rapidly and effectively to any operational demand.



As Col. Hirsch retires, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence and dedication within V Corps. His impact on the unit's logistics operations will be felt for years to come.



V Corps celebrates Col. Hirsch's remarkable career and wishes him and his family the very best in their future endeavors.