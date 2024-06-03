Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Celebrates Col. Hirsch's Remarkable Career

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Story by Sgt. Tyler Brock 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — U.S. Army Col. Joshua Hirsch, the G4 director of V Corps, is set to retire after a career marked by significant contributions to the Corps' mission readiness and operational success.

    During his tenure with V Corps, Hirsch played a pivotal role in enhancing the logistical capabilities and efficiencies of the unit. His strategic oversight and commitment to excellence ensured that V Corps maintained its high standards of operational readiness and support.

    Hirsch's career began with his commission as a 2nd Lt. in the Transportation Corps in 1998, after graduating from the University of South Dakota. Over the years, he has held various key positions, from platoon leader and executive officer at Fort Eustis to brigade commander in Germany. His deployments have taken him to Honduras, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Haiti, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and logistical acumen.

    Hirsch's extensive education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, a Master of Arts degree in logistics, and a Master of Military Operational Art and Science. His advanced military education further equipped him with the skills needed to lead complex logistical operations effectively.

    Under his leadership, V Corps has seen significant advancements in its logistical operations, directly contributing to its mission success. His strategic initiatives have streamlined processes and enhanced the Corps' ability to respond rapidly and effectively to any operational demand.

    As Col. Hirsch retires, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence and dedication within V Corps. His impact on the unit's logistics operations will be felt for years to come.

    V Corps celebrates Col. Hirsch's remarkable career and wishes him and his family the very best in their future endeavors.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 14:49
    Story ID: 472892
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
