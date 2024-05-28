459th ARW Warrior Spotlight for June 2024

Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Edward Schuster III, 459th Maintenance Group, is the 459th Air Refueling...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Edward Schuster III, 459th Maintenance Group, is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for June 2024. Regarding his service, he says "My initial goal for joining the Air Force Reserve was to better my life and the lives of those around me. Since joining, I have gained a wealth of knowledge and experience that I will hold onto throughout the rest of my career. As my career progresses, I will continue to dedicate my time and effort to go above and beyond the mission and to better the lives of my fellow Airmen.” see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Edward Schuster III, 459th Maintenance Group, is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for June 2024. Regarding his service, he says "My initial goal for joining the Air Force Reserve was to better my life and the lives of those around me. Since joining, I have gained a wealth of knowledge and experience that I will hold onto throughout the rest of my career. As my career progresses, I will continue to dedicate my time and effort to go above and beyond the mission and to better the lives of my fellow Airmen.”