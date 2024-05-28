Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459th ARW Warrior Spotlight for June 2024

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Edward Schuster III, 459th Maintenance Group, is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for June 2024. Regarding his service, he says "My initial goal for joining the Air Force Reserve was to better my life and the lives of those around me. Since joining, I have gained a wealth of knowledge and experience that I will hold onto throughout the rest of my career. As my career progresses, I will continue to dedicate my time and effort to go above and beyond the mission and to better the lives of my fellow Airmen.”

    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
