The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Capt. Richard Gulmire – 357th Airlift Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Michael Norris – 357th AS
908th Maintenance Group:
Senior Airman Ashley Scott – 908th Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Kemaury McCoy – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman Basic Roderick Peoples Jr. – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman 1st Class Michael Pittman – 908th CES
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Prosper Amoro
Senior Airman Alaxandria Thomas
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 11:30
|Story ID:
|472821
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Landed: June 2024 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT