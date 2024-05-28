Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: June 2024 Newcomers

    The 908th Airlift Wing Newcomers Graphic accompanies a monthly article welcoming new

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Capt. Richard Gulmire – 357th Airlift Squadron
    Tech. Sgt. Michael Norris – 357th AS

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Senior Airman Ashley Scott – 908th Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman 1st Class Kemaury McCoy – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman Basic Roderick Peoples Jr. – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Michael Pittman – 908th CES

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Tech. Sgt. Prosper Amoro
    Senior Airman Alaxandria Thomas

    This work, Just Landed: June 2024 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

