Exercise African Lion 2024 concludes in Senegal

Photo By Nicholas J. De La Pena | An Armed Forces of Senegal [Forces armées du Sénégal] soldier fires a M249 Squad...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas J. De La Pena | An Armed Forces of Senegal [Forces armées du Sénégal] soldier fires a M249 Squad Automatic Weapon while Maryland National Guardsman Sgt. Mathew Angell, a team leader with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, serves as a range safety officer during a live-fire weapons familiarization led by U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the Royal Netherlands Army as part of exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Dodji, Senegal, May 23, 2024. The weapons range provided an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in an austere environment. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena) see less | View Image Page

DODJI, Senegal — As the sun sets on exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24), the echoes of multinational training, strategic partnerships, and enhanced military readiness resonate across Senegal. AL24, U.S. Africa Command’s premier exercise, marked by significant collaboration between the armed forces of Senegal [Forces armées du Sénégal], the U.S. and the Netherlands, concluded on a high note, reinforcing the ties that bind these nations in their common security goals.



"This year’s African Lion has not only met but exceeded our expectations in terms of operational coordination and collective training achievements," said Col. Matthias Greene, officer-in-charge AL24 in Senegal.



A multitude of activities took place during the two-week exercise, including combined infantry tactics led by the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, a comprehensive staff exercise orchestrated by the U.S. Army’s 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and a medical exchange led by U.S. Marine Forces Reserve. The exercise also provided an opportunity for local communities to engage with the visiting forces to help strengthen civil-military relations.



The involvement of the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA) [Koninklijke Landmacht] added a another dimension to the training, enhancing the multinational participation in the exercise.



"African Lion 2024 offers an excellent training opportunity due to its diverse terrain, challenging climate, and continued potential for international collaboration," noted Capt. Luc Laudy, commander, Delta Company, 44th Armored Infantry Battalion, RLNA. "The lessons learned and relationships forged here will undoubtedly contribute to regional stability and strengthen our preparedness for future challenges."



In addition to the tactical and strategic benefits, AL24 fostered a spirit of camaraderie, mutual respect and understanding amongst the troops through the combined training sessions, cultural exchanges, and shared experiences.



“The exercise was a resounding success,” said Armed Forces of Senegal Col. Theodore Adrien SARR, battalion commander, 3rd Infantry Battalion. “We’ve enhanced interoperability and cemented our role as leaders of strategic importance in the region,”



As AL24 concludes, the participants look ahead with a renewed sense of purpose and strengthened resolve. The bonds formed and the skills honed during this exercise will continue to influence operations and partnerships in the future.



The success of AL24 is a testament to the enduring cooperation and shared vision of the participating nations, paving the way for continued collaboration, security and peace in the region.



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa with a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa, offering scalable crisis response options.



For further details on SETAF-AF's activities, please visit www.setaf-africa.army.mil.