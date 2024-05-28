Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game

On May 31, dozens of fans of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) of Puerto Rico witnessed a significant event during the basketball game between Los Atleticos de San German and Los Leones de Ponce at the Coliseo Arquelio Torres Ramírez in San German. The event marked the beginning of the careers of future soldiers in the U.S. Army, as they took their Oath of Enlistment.



Colonel Richard E. Tuggle, Chief of Staff of the 1st Mission Support Command of the U.S. Army Reserve, administered the Oath of Enlistment to the aspiring soldiers. In a proud moment, the new recruits raised their hands to swear their commitment in front of their families, friends, and enthusiastic fans of both teams.



Among the new recruits was Yarell Ortiz, a native of Sabana Grande. Ortiz enlisted as a Human Resources Specialist (42A) and will soon begin her basic training, followed by Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. After completing her training, she will join the 210th Regional Support Group, a brigade under the command of the 1st MSC.



Ortiz entered the Army with the rank of Private First Class, thanks to the college credits she earned while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Radiology at the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico. She aims to become a U.S. Army officer after graduating and earning her commission.



"I want to let other young people like me know that there is no need to fear the Army. The recruiters have guided me and answered all my questions since day one. I am proud to serve and be part of the future of the armed forces," expressed Ortiz.



This ceremony exemplifies the strong partnership and commitment between the 1st Mission Support Command and U.S. Army Recruiters, working together to shape the force of tomorrow. By collaborating closely, they ensure that new recruits are well-prepared and supported as they embark on their military careers.



The ceremony, held at the beginning of the basketball game, was a moment of pride and patriotism, inspiring many in attendance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 17:11 Story ID: 472809 Location: PR Web Views: 61 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Soldiers Take Oath of Enlistment at Puerto Rican Basketball Game, by SPC Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.