ANR and ALCOM sand up Alaska Chief Scientist Office

ANR and ALCOM stand up Alaska Chief Scientist Office

Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska – On May 29, 2024, the Office of the Alaska Chief Scientist was stood up at Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force. The new office will be led by Dr. Carolyn Stwertka as the first Alaska Chief Scientist.



The Alaska Chief Scientist Office serves as the primary science and technology advisory role to Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, ALCOM, ANR and Eleventh Air Force. The Alaska Chief Scientist will provide valuable research and perspective on various aspects for future operations, planning and readiness of military infrastructure, technology, and forces in Alaska.



“As the Arctic becomes more accessible and as strategic competition intensifies, it’s critical we maintain a prominent leadership role in the Arctic,” said Royal Canadian Air Force Brigadier-General Dave Moar, deputy commander, Alaskan NORAD Region. “Dr. Stwertka and her team are key contributors to current and future operations planning for ANR and ALCOM. The creation of the Chief Scientist Office reflects our commitment to science, technology, and innovation in the region.”



The office will bolster U.S Northern Command in its role as the DoD’s lead for Arctic Advocacy; advising the commander to better ensure military forces in the Arctic are able to meet Homeland Defense and readiness demands as described in the National Security Strategy. The office will also advise on the command’s plans and programs following the National Strategy for the Arctic Region’s four pillars: Security, Climate Change and Environmental Protection, Sustainable Economic Development, and International Cooperation and Governance.



“I am thrilled to expand the realm of possibilities to operate exquisitely in the Arctic defending the homeland and supporting the mission,” said Stwertka.



Stwertka previously oversaw the 611th Air Operations Squadron ArCTIC Innovation Cell, where she led science and technology projects focused on integration with allies and partners to increase domain awareness. The advancements and accomplishments made by the ArCTIC Innovation Cell since its inception in 2022 proved invaluable.



The office of the Alaska Chief Scientist will continue the work started by the ArCTIC team, with a mandate to broaden its scope of responsibility within the command. Informed by the threat environment, operational demands, and scientific feasibility, the Alaska Chief Scientist will provide advice for novel and emerging use of technology to better equip, train, integrate, and operate to the Joint Force defending and projecting military power in the harsh Arctic environment.