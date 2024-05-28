Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month

More than thirty members of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Community celebrated Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) heritage and culture at PRFTA’s Recreation Center, May 21, 2024.

The heritage observance event, celebrated every May in honor of AANHPI Heritage Month, was a special ceremony hosted by PRFTA’s Family, Morale and Welfare, Recreation (FMWR) directorate, recognizing the contributions of AANHPI to America and the United States military.

“We were really excited to host this month’s event,” said Diana Escobar, PRFTA’s Family Welfare and Recreation Manager who organized the event. “Our Family Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) team worked really hard to set up the Recreation Center and try to support the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander community.”

The event featured speakers from the PRFTA workforce as well as the external community who spoke about their personal stories and the benefits of cultural diversity in America.

“It was an honor to be invited to speak here today,” said Steve Liao, is a business leader in the Tri-Valley community, who’s non-profit organization, Building Bridges, supports the military community at PRFTA.

Liao’s family immigrated to America from Taiwan in 1976 when he was six years-old. He spoke about how America is a melting pot of different cultures but substituted the Asian Hot Pot style of cooking to reflect the themes of the event, with the various cultures all thrown into the pot bringing their unique flavors and texture to the American experience.

“We [Asian-Americans] are all an essential ingredient in that Hot Pot, in the dream that is America. The collective wisdom and experiences brought here by the immigrant parents and nurtured further by their children through the American experience is what gives America that richness of flavor that continues to grow and foster in every generation.”

PRFTA’s garrison commander’s executive assistant, Annette Suga was the second guest speaker and reflected on her parents’ Polynesian-American immigrant experience in America.

“My immigrant father left everything he knew in Samoa, joining the United States Marine Corps…without his sacrifice to leave his family and his home to come to America, I would not be standing in front of you today as a proud Polynesian-American,” said Suga.

“My father didn’t win any prestigious medals or awards, but his sacrifice shaped my family’s life. Growing up immersed in Fa'a Samoa or the Samoan way, has afforded me strong sense of community, respect for tradition, and a deep connection to my heritage. Being first-generation American, especially with a military background, provided me with unique experiences and perspectives on patriotism, service, and duty.”

“Today’s ceremony gives us that sense of unity and purpose,” added Liao. “I think the Asian-American voice is often overlooked and today’s event helped to make that voice heard.”

The ceremony also featured displays and artwork representing some of the different nationalities and cultures that AANHPI Heritage month celebrates, culminating in a buffet featuring various Asian dishes for the ceremony guests.

“As an immigrant servicemember, I feel it is very important we have these types of observances so we can appreciate the diversity that we have in the military,” said Sgt. 1st Class Candelaria Frias with the 2-360th Training Support Battalion at PRFTA. “Ceremonies like this also show that not only are you welcome in the military, but your service and culture is appreciated.”

“And the food was amazing,” added Frias.

“I want to thank Ms. Escobar and all of the FMWR who made this event possible,” said PRFTA Garrison Commander Lt. Col. (P) Marisol A. Chalas. “PRFTA, the Army and the United States are so much better because of our diversity.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 Story ID: 472792 Location: DUBLIN, CA, US