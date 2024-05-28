Army Veterinarian Corps Celebrates 108th Birthday

On June 3rd, the Army Veterinarian Corps celebrates 108 years of service to our nation. Here locally, the Soldiers and staff of the Fort Campbell Veterinarian Clinic are celebrated for providing animal, food and public health support to the entire Fort Campbell community.



“I’m proud to be able to support our broad, diverse mission,” says Cpt. Colleen Meuse, Fort Campbell Veterinarian.



According to Meuse, the main areas of support include animal care for military working dogs and civilian pets, food safety and defense, and agricultural decontamination, also known as bio-security. This multi-faceted task keeps staff busy whether in garrison or forward deployed.



The animal care mission primarily focuses on military working dogs and ensuring the animals are ready to deploy as needed. The Fort Campbell vet clinic provides routine check-ups, simple surgeries, and required preventative shots. The mission is further extended to primary care for civilian pets and issuing health certificates for overseas permanent change of station travel orders. A family pet health certificate lets the host nation know you are complying with international animal regulation laws; a process that is involved and sometimes lengthy.



“Please get your pet health certificate requirements started as soon as notification of orders comes in. In some cases, getting a health certificate for your pet can take up to 180 days or more. Your pet may be put into quarantine until the requirements of that area are met,” says Meuse.



Another priority of the Army Veterinarian Corps and the Fort Campbell Veterinarian clinic is food safety and defense.



“Anywhere the Army goes we have to eat food and The Army (Veterinarian) Corps ensures that food is safe to eat,” Meuse added.



The vet staff here inspects all food products brought on post and conducts regular audits of the commissary and shopettes to confirm sanitation requirements and adherence to any FDA food recalls.



Army Veterinarian Corps history shows food safety is as relevant today as it was in the early 1900s. Years ago, Soldiers would slaughter animals to feed the force. Today, they rely on food inspected by a preventative medicine, public health, and veterinary corps team. But the work doesn’t end there.



“Another one of our missions that not many people realize that we do is to supervise the sanitation of vehicles and machinery before we send them into foreign countries, and when they return,” said Meuse.



The health and safety aspects of the Army Veterinarian Corps mission extend into agricultural decontamination and bio-security. This preventative health measure makes certain that regional or host nation-specific contaminates do not follow Soldiers and equipment back home or to another country or region when traveling.



Even when forward deployed, the veterinarian mission is still focused on health and safety. Military working dogs, food inspection, and bio-security are always mission priorities; however, they are adapted to fit within the operational environment, according to Meuse.



The Army Veterinarian Corps was formally established on June 3, 1916, and still faithfully serves its ever-evolving role of protecting Soldiers and their families, and military working dogs. The Fort Campbell Veterinarian Clinic is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 270-798-3614.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 15:47 Story ID: 472776 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Veterinarian Corps Celebrates 108th Birthday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.