A platform of success at the 335th TRS

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Technical training transformations target different aspects of an Airman’s educational experience, including the modernization of their learning infrastructure.



The Learn-to-Win program, originally launched last year in the 335th Training Squadron’s weather course, empowers technical training faculty and students.



Learn-to-Win benefits instructors by allowing them to closely monitor students’ progress and make real-time, customizable adjustments to the course for each individual’s academic necessities. If a student needs supplemental lessons, instructors can review which specific areas of study require extra attention.



“We can instantly see where students are performing well or need some help, so we can provide them with ample review materials to assist where they're struggling,” said Capt. Travis Hodos, 335th TRS instructor supervisor. “By making training more efficient, we’re seeing an increase in the amount of students who pass the course and get out to the field with the skillsets needed for mission-readiness in the Air Force.”



Learn-to-Win has also enhanced the academic experience by breaking the course down into a format that students can use to familiarize themselves.



“The core content of the course has stayed the same, but how that information is delivered has changed, as we now have an increased ability to tailor training to all the different learning styles students have demonstrated,” said Tech. Sgt. Derrick Prisbe, 335th TRS weather initial skills course instructor. “As an instructor, I often use the platform in class because students can follow along through the lecture slides as we go through them, complete exercises or review questions to further their understanding. Plus, the data that we are gathering during testing helps us make decisions on processes to refine within the schoolhouse and instruction.”



The success seen with Learn-to-Win at the weather schoolhouse opens the possibility of the platform being applied to upgrade training in the career field, helping train Airmen for the future fight.

