Dogface Soldier, WWII Veteran laid to rest after 58 years

FORT STEWART, Ga. — U.S. Army Sgt. George Moje Jr, a WWII Victory Medal and Bronze Star recipient, was finally laid to rest today at Calverton National Cemetery in Riverhead, New York after his remains were held in a funeral home for 58 years.



Born on May 12, 1929, Sgt. Moje enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946, at 17. He was immediately sent to Japan, which was still being occupied by Allied Forces. For his service, he received both a WWII Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. On Oct. 18, 1950, he was recalled from inactive duty and served in the 3rd Infantry Division during the Korean War until being honorably discharged, Oct. 19, 1951.



Due to his sacrifice and service during the Korean War, Sgt. Moje received the Combat Infantryman Badge, Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars and the Bronze Star Medal. He also sustained a severe stomach injury during his service in Korea, causing the Hero to struggle with medical complications until his death on April 15, 1965.



Sgt. Moje’s brother, WIlliam, took care of Moje throughout the rest of his life. Even as his brother struggled with years of pain and visits to Veterans Affairs hospitals, William helped to ensure that Sgt. Moje’s final years were the best they could be. When Moje passed away, William made his funeral arrangements but never retrieved his remains from the funeral home, feeling too distraught with the situation to confront it. To honor Sgt. Moje, William carried the poem “Just for Today” in his wallet until his own death in 2019.



“I wish I could have met him; he died a year before I was born,” said Diane Moje-Garcia, Moje’s niece and William’s daughter. “But I’m honored and fascinated with what my uncle did and what a hero he was.”



Shortly after William’s death in 2019, Moje-Garcia began to discover paperwork regarding her uncle. After discovering the funeral receipt from Frederick Funeral Home in New York City. She was pleasantly surprised to find out that her uncle’s cremated remains had been preserved for the past 58 years. Soon after, she retrieved his remains and began to make preparations to get Sgt. Moje a marker at Calverton.



“My uncle would have been 95 years old,” said Moje-Garcia. “My closure comes in the form of warmth, that we have been able to provide a proper resting place for my uncle George amongst his brothers and sisters of the armed forces.”

Moje finally received his much-due respects at Calverton. His ceremony included a Catholic Mass at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Center Moriches, New York, as well as an interment at Calverton.



“I never had the opportunity to meet Mr. Moje,” said Dan Moloney, veteran and president of Moloney Family Funeral Homes, who hosted the ceremony. “But I've known his family for many years. I know that he would be proud to see them getting the situation straightened out and having him placed in the national cemetery with others who served our country.”



After giving his all to the country, Sgt. Moje has finally been given the honor he deserves. Through his interment at Calverton, he will finally receive the acknowledgement he earned in both the end of World War II and the Korean War.



“Every veteran deserves the honor and respect of a proper burial,” said Moloney. “While it may have been 58 years, Sgt. Moje will finally receive the respect, recognition and honor he deserves for his selfless service to our nation.”

