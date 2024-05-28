May: A Month of Renewal and Celebration for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage

May is the start of something new, a time for renewal. As winter fades, growth takes over everything and brings the world back to life, a fresh start and new beginning.

This idea of a new beginning is particularly relevant this month as May is recognized as Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This month is a time to celebrate and honor the contributions and achievements of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the United States, while also acknowledging the challenges and discrimination they have faced.

Originally called only Asian American Pacific Islander Month, this celebration can be traced back to 1978, when Congress proclaimed the first ten days of May as Asian Pacific Heritage Week.

In 1992, the week-long observance was expanded to the entire month, officially designating May as Asian American Pacific Islander Month. Only a few months after his presidency began in 2021, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. included Native Hawaiians in the month's title, changing it to Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Month (AANHPI).

Jeku Arce, a public affairs officer in the United States Army, is proud to celebrate this month of beginnings. Born in Kuwait in the Middle East, Arce’s parents were first generation immigrants from the Philippines. Three years after his birth, the Arce family immigrated to California, settling in a community of other families from the Philippines.

“The idea of the American dream seemed like a great idea,” Arce explained. “When we came to America, we followed my parents' friends who were from Kuwait, and we ended up settling in Fresno, California where some of our friends from Kuwait ended up staying also. So, I got to grow up with the kids that I grew up with in in Kuwait.”



Arce grew up with three different languages. Arabic, Filipino and English. Going to school in America meant seeing and experiencing multitudes of cultures in a huge melting pot.

“The part where I always had an issue with, is, where do I really belong? ” Arce continued. “I didn't know where my roots were. So, I was always confused. Am I more Filipino, more American? And I wish I could tell myself, just take it in. It’s all you.”



Like many immigrants, Arce was determined and ambitious. Still a teenager, Arce accepted an Army ROTC Nursing scholarship and graduated with licensure after 4 years of school. Shortly after, Arce was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant Nurse in the United States Army. Coming from a culture of people who give high regard to job titles, it was not only encouraged, but it was also expected to have a STEM based job.

“So, with me being an Army Nurse Corps officer, I am fulfilling the dreams of both my parents. One being my mom as a nurse and number two, being in the military, which-which was my father's dream.” Arce said of his parents.

Arce maintained a career with the Army, traveling to different places and seeing different traditions and ways of life from around the world.

“I started connecting with Filipino officers and enlisted folks just to better understand how do we fit the struggles with our culture and fit into military culture. I think it's been great.” Arce explained of his early years in the Army. “And so, the biggest thing is finding those cultural reference connections from within the service, its made me drawn closer to military experience.”

Finding a community in the military that shared a background with Arce was important. In Philippine culture, as well as many Asian American cultures, family and community is given priority and being around people who shared similar cultural backgrounds and experiences makes it easy to find oneself quickly at home.

“The place that I felt the most cultural disconnect was when I was stationed in Germany. I was stationed in Germany on active-duty 2014 to 2016. And then I transitioned from active duty to Reserve from 2016 until the summer of 2018. And I was able to stay in Germany because my wife was active duty. So, I became an active-duty spouse for about 18 months. It was really hard for me to try to pick up a job. A public affairs gig is what I wanted.” Arce recounted

“Other than being an active-duty officer in the Nurse Corps, I was very proficient in doing headshot photography, a particular niche of photography for business, fashion and business and corporate professional headshots.” The Army Officer applied, and was accepted, for a new position in the Reserves as a public affairs officer. A unique and creative position in the military, public affairs officers oversee any media coverage, photography, videography and more.

Now an Army Reserve Ambassador Program Manager, Arce works to promote the Army Reserves by managing and utilizing ambassadors as a gateway between the Army Reserve and the local community. Staying in the military gave Arce a larger opportunity to be active in the community and to get in touch with his cultural roots.

This year Arce was invited to attend the White House Celebration of Asian Americans Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, a historic community-wide celebration that commemorates 25 years since the creation of the White House Initiative and the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. It recognizes the successes and historic milestones made by the community since the initiative was established.

“It was created to help this demographic with getting access to government services like more language services,” said Arce. “It started branching off from there.”

A panel of speakers, some as young as 12 and 16, were present at the heritage celebration, which included famous entertainers, chefs and past advocates for AANHPI. Many talked about their own struggles and the systemic barriers to equity, justice, and opportunity that still put the American dream out of reach for far too many AA and NHPI people across the United States.

“I think being at the event that made me feel validated about who I was trying to be as an as an Asian American,” Arce said, “Talking with other folks, people from all different walks of life, those who were the same ethnic background myself, who were Filipinos who are not first generation, second generation and some third generation and just hearing all the different experiences everyone had. And I felt validated in who I was because there's other people that I could relate to because we had similar experiences.”

Arce intends on continuing to immerse in the community and honor the heritage this month represents.

May is indeed the start, a new beginning. It is a time for the Asian American Pacific Islander community to come together, to celebrate their heritage, and to pave the way for a brighter future. As we come to the end of this month of renewal and growth, let us remember the resilience and strength of the AANHPI community, and let us continue to support and uplift one another in the pursuit of equality and justice.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:30 Story ID: 472701 Location: SOUTHFIELD, MI, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, May: A Month of Renewal and Celebration for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage, by CPL Isaac Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.