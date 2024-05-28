Gunther Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Fireman Nikoli Gunther graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 30, 2024.



Gunther, from Oceanside, California, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including his family’s heritage.



“I come from a military family,” said Gunther. “Both of my grandfathers and my brother served in the Army, and two of my cousins are in the Air Force. Seeing what they were able to accomplish in their lives made me realize I could do more. Before I joined, I wasn’t satisfied with the direction my life was headed and was working a dead-end job with no opportunities to advance. After discussing it with my family, I decided that military service was the best path to take.”



Gunther, 25, graduated from Imperial Valley College and holds an associate degree in computer information technology. Before joining the Navy, he sold health insurance and worked in the mechanical and agricultural industries.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Gunther is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.

The award, according to Gunther, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“More than anything, winning this award gives me a sense of pride and confidence that I didn’t have prior to joining. I lived a less than average life, bouncing from place to place with no real direction. Before this, I was never the type of person to aim high. Now I’ve got the confidence to chase my dreams. I always wanted to complete a commissioning program and maybe one day become a naval aviator. Being recognized for the MEA makes me feel like I can do those things, and that I’m on the right track as I begin my career.”



Gunther’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (ABHC) David Alvarado, Utilitiesman 1st Class (UT1) Thomas Dawkins, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class (ABF2) Timothy Adams, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“Each one of my RDCs encouraged me so much,” he said. “They were all very passionate about the Navy and took a great deal of pride in being a part of training the next generation of Navy Sailors. To a degree, I almost felt like they treated us as if we were their own children. They wanted to see us learn and grow. Even when we got in trouble, you could tell that the discipline we received was only because they wanted to make us better. When you have people that care like that, it inspires me to do more.”



Additionally, Gunther said his family helped push him to success.



“The military legacy of my family was something I thought about while I was here,” said Gunther. “I wanted to make my family proud and did my best to hold myself to a standard that would accomplish that. Of course, having their full support also made things much easier to handle when obstacles were presented along the way.”



Gunther said his biggest challenge was becoming comfortable in a position of leadership.



“I’ve always been soft-spoken, and I often take a hands-off approach when it comes to dealing with other people,” he said. “Managing a group of over 60 recruits required me to find my voice and develop a more assertive attitude. While this was a challenge, over time I learned to use some of my other strengths to my advantage. Being empathetic and patient, for instance, helped me to build trust. Once they knew I really did want to help and that I had their best interests in mind, it was easier to find my voice. While I still have a lot to learn, I do believe I’ve built a strong foundation that will enable me to succeed in the future.”



After graduation, Gunther will attend Machinist’s Mates Nuclear (MMN) “A” School in Charleston, South Carolina, where he will develop a working knowledge of technical mathematics and power distribution before moving onto Naval Nuclear Power School (NNPS).



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 09:56 Story ID: 472695 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: OCEANSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunther Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.