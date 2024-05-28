Filipino Engineer's Key Role in Advancing Transatlantic Middle East District Mission

Josephus Resma, a proud native of Cebu, Philippines, has embarked on an inspiring journey that led him from his hometown to the forefront of engineering projects in the Middle East with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM). With a strong commitment to quality, safety, and efficiency, Resma has been instrumental in meeting TAM's mission objectives in the region where he ensures that military infrastructure projects are completed to USACE’s high standards supporting both allied mission partners and broader U.S. strategic interests.



Resma's path to engineering was deeply influenced by his father's unfulfilled dream of becoming an engineer.



"My father always dreamed of being an engineer but never had the chance to finish it. I took it upon myself to fulfill that dream and make my parents proud by becoming the first engineer in our family," Resma shared.



His educational journey began at Cebu Technological University, where he earned a degree in industrial engineering. He then furthered his studies at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University, obtaining a degree in civil engineering.



His professional career took a significant turn when he encountered a job advertisement for TAM. Intrigued by the opportunity, he researched the organization and recognized the potential for a rewarding career.



"When I first saw the job advertisement, I immediately researched the organization and saw a great career opportunity," Resma explained.

This motivation led him to join TAM, where he has now been serving for eight years.



Currently, Resma holds the position of Construction Representative (CONREP) in the district’s Bahrain Resident Office. His role primarily involves quality assurance and safety inspections. Additionally, he has taken on the responsibilities of a Project Engineer (PE) and Contracting Officer's Representative (COR) on temporary duty assignments in Saudi Arabia. These roles require him to ensure that projects meet quality standards, are performed safely, and are completed within time and budget constraints.



"As a COR, I monitor the performance of the contractor and establish good working relationships with stakeholders," Resma explained. "It's a tough role with broader responsibilities, but it's also very fulfilling."



Sammy Nmair, Resident Engineer at the Bahrain Resident Office, praised Resma's contributions: "Jo has shown remarkable growth during his tenure in the Bahrain Resident Office. Recently becoming a COR and a PE on several Saudi projects, his civil engineering expertise has been invaluable in resolving project issues, ensuring timely completion and high-quality results."



During Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month, Resma reflects on his contributions and the importance of recognizing the impact of AAPI professionals in TAM.



"I ensure that the project is executed in accordance with contract documents," he said, emphasizing the alignment of his work with the objectives of TAM. "It gives me a great sense of pride to be a part of an organization like TAM and motivates me to give my best in everything that I do."



Working in an international environment, Resma values the experience of collaborating with colleagues from different backgrounds.



"Working with colleagues with diverse backgrounds is an enriching experience for me as I get to learn about their cultures and at the same time learn how to work harmoniously with colleagues towards the benefit of the project," he noted.



Resma believes that his role as a foreign national in TAM positively impacts local communities in the Middle East and aligns with broader U.S. strategic interests in the region.



"Being able to contribute to the U.S. government's missions abroad, especially during AAPI Month, underscores the importance of recognizing and valuing the contributions of AAPI professionals in such contexts," he reflected.



As TAM continues providing support to U.S. military and allied nation partners across the region, professionals like Josephus Resma exemplify the dedication and cultural diversity that contribute to the organization's success and the strengthening of international relations.



"It’s about fulfilling dreams, making my parents proud, and contributing to something much larger than myself," Resma concluded.

