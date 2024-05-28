USO CEO and Regional Vice President meet with NAVEUR-NAVAF leadership

Dr. J.D. Crouch II, the Chief Executive Officer and President of the United Service Organization (USO), and Grant McCormick, Regional Vice President of USO Europe, Middle East, and Africa, met with U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa leadership onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, May 30, 2024.



Crouch and McCormick toured support facilities on both Joint Force Command Naples, Italy, and NSA Naples, meeting with Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander, NAVEUR-NAVAF; Ms. Juliet Beyler, executive director, NAVEUR-NAVAF; and NAVEUR-NAVAF Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez, to discuss the unique opportunities and challenges service members in Europe and Africa face, as well as how best to support the service members in Naples.



“This visit is a testament to the close relationship between our team and the USO – a relationship that has carried our military services to success for more than 70 years, and will act as a foundation of support for many more years to come,” said Ms. Beyler. “Our local chapter has been critical to the physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing of our force – everything from feeding our watch standers on Thanksgiving, to providing a welcoming space aboard our installations, the USO has always been a foundational aspect of our team’s success.”



During their visit, Crouch and McCormick also visited the local USO chapter, meeting with the volunteer team and discussing the chapter’s recent successes, including the installation of a USO center aboard the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) on May 11.



"In a rapidly changing world, with new demands on our young men and women in uniform, it's critical for our USO team to understand how best we can support each and every one of them - especially those deployed overseas, away from their loved ones back home,” said Crouch.



For more than 70 years, the USO has served the men and women of the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform. From the moment they join, through their assignments and deployments, the USO is always by their side. Programs include well-known entertainment tours and USO centers around the world, but also programs for military spouses and kids, a gaming program, a care package program, and much more.



For more than 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



