Diving Deeper: Hawaii Maintenance Officer sharpens ‘Tip of the Spear’ mentality in Military and Spearfishing

1st Lt. Virginia Ying immersed herself in the art of spearfishing upon her relocation to Hawaii 11 years ago.



"I started spearfishing on my second day here, and I soon realized that there weren't many women involved in the sport. It felt like less than five percent, but I persisted because of the thrill and challenge," said Ying. "Regardless of your diving experience, you can always push yourself to dive deeper or target different species; it's a continuous personal challenge."



In 2021, Ying decided to turn her passion into her profession to address the lack of Asian American female-owned representation in the industry.

"The spearfishing community is predominantly male, so I aim to cater to females and families," she said.



She has since become an advocate for promoting safe spearfishing practices and environmental stewardship. Sustainability holds paramount importance within Hawaii's spearfishing community.



Ying said that spearfishers frequently come across invasive species that cause harm to the ecosystem and, through their responsible actions, can help manage these threats. This aspect of spearfishing plays a crucial role in protecting Hawaii's environment by offering a means to control invasive species that are negatively impacting the ocean.



Ying showcased her prowess at the National Freshwater Spearfishing Tournament held at Lake Powell, Utah, where she secured second place with her team.



"Through spearfishing, I've learned to challenge myself beyond perceived limitations," said Ying. "Initially, I never imagined diving to the depths others could achieve."



Being a second-generation Asian American means Ying had the honor of being raised with the values of her Taiwanese heritage from her parents, as well as reaping the benefits of opportunities that being an American has given her.



"Having both worlds collide has created a melting pot of cultures and experiences that shaped me to be an open-minded, opportunistic, and passionate person," Ying said. "To me, being Asian American means to be hard-working, having high expectations, and thriving on ambition that makes me resilient and proud to be Asian and American."



Ying has demonstrated resilience both in spearfishing and her military career, serving as a maintenance officer for three distinct airframes and contributing to emergency operations at the mayor's office following the Maui wildfires, reporting to the Adjutant General.



"Adaptability is crucial in spearfishing, as conditions are ever-changing," said Ying. "This trait has proven invaluable in my military journey, adapting to new airframes and responding to crises in Maui."



Across air, land, and sea, Ying embraces challenges, pushing herself to new heights.

