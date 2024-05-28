Soldier finds solace on the trails of Oahu

Courtesy Photo | Cpl. Jamar Dent, a signal operations support specialist with 130th Engineer Brigade,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cpl. Jamar Dent, a signal operations support specialist with 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, hikes one of the many trails on Oahu, Hawaii, April 20, 2024. Dent finds solace hiking the rugged trails of the Hawaiian wilderness. (Courtesy) see less | View Image Page

In the heart of the Pacific Ocean lies a paradise, where emerald mountains rise from the depths of the sea and golden beaches beckon with their tranquil beauty.



On the island of Oahu, Hawaii, Cpl. Jamar Dent, a signal operations support specialist with the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, finds solace hiking the rugged trails of the island’s wilderness.



“I started hiking mainly because it was something other than the beach that I heard a lot of good things about,” said Dent. “It just seemed like one of the staples of Hawaii, so I just started doing it once I got here.”



The Army, with numerous land-locked installations to choose from, instead sent Dent to Schofield Barracks in August 2023. His hiking journey began when his company did a hike for morning physical training.



“We started doing hikes as a unit, so then outside of work, I would hit people up and ask them if they wanted to do a hike on the weekend,” said Dent. “If not, sometimes it would just be me and my roommate or fiancé.”



Dent slowly began inviting people to join him on hikes, one of whom was his new roommate, Sgt. Seth O’Brien, a human resources specialist also in 130th EN BDE.



“For PT, we did a hike one day. He had been hiking a few times before, and he was going back to hike that trail again and asked if I wanted to go,” said O’Brien.



Both agree that hiking in Hawaii is not just a hobby – it is a source of rejuvenation, a way to unwind from the myriad Soldier tasks, responsibilities, and stressors at the end of the week.



“Taking that moment to be away from the noise of being on base or in the city, hearing nature around you and viewing the wide mountain vista, it’s nice to be able to relax and not think about the next day,” said Dent. “I think it fulfills the adventurous and nature-loving side of me. It’s just nice to be able to breath fresh air and be outdoors.”



A connection to nature, a sanctuary where both could escape the dissonance of the city and find solace in the embrace of the great outdoors, has a high appeal to them.



“Whenever you go out on a hike, it feels like you did something with your day,” said O’Brien. “It’s a good way to clear your head and let go.”



Hiking the lush rainforest trails and taking in the panoramic vistas has also started to fuel an old hobby of Dent’s.



“I liked taking photos before I started hiking; this was just another outlet,” said Dent. “Usually architecture, but the scenery has given me more to take photos of. It just helps me capture those moments where I stop and look at something for a while, and I’m just taking in all its beauty. It’s almost like I get to take the emotions I feel while on a hike and capture that along with this beautiful vista in front of me.”



There are still many hikes on his bucket list, such as Waimea Valley and Waimano Falls Trail. However, Dent’s favorite will always be the simple Makapu'u Point Lighthouse Trail. This short and easy trail up to a lighthouse was one of the first hikes his girlfriend and him hiked early in their relationship. They later returned to the top of this windy trail where Dent took a knee and proposed to his fiancé.



“It was one of the first hikes her and I did together; it was a nice day, very scenic during sunrise,” said Dent.



Waimea Valley is the next hike he is looking to check off his list, perhaps next weekend.