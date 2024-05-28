Hiring Our Heroes Career Summits Support Post-Military Success

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Yashika Neaves, Chief of Strategic Plans and Initiatives at the Department of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Yashika Neaves, Chief of Strategic Plans and Initiatives at the Department of Defense (DoD), Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), left, embarked on an extensive tour across key U.S. military installations in Europe, visiting Mildenhall, Ramstein, Stuttgart, and Bavaria as part of Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits, April 22-25, 2024. see less | View Image Page

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Dr. Yashika Neaves, Chief of Strategic Plans and Initiatives at the Department of Defense (DoD), Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), embarked on an extensive tour across key U.S. military installations in Europe, visiting Mildenhall, Ramstein, Stuttgart, and Bavaria as part of Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits, April 22-25, 2024.



“Approximately 200,000 transitioning service members leave the military each year; 10 percent of that population transitions from OCONUS locations (overseas), so it’s imperative that we’re here, bringing U.S. based employers seeking top-talent to level the playing field for our military members in Germany,” said Dr. Yashika Neaves, Chief of Strategic Plans and Initiatives, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Military-Civilian Transition Office.



Overall, MCTO expressed profound satisfaction with the turnout for the inaugural U.K. HOH Career Summit, particularly noting the achievement of hitting the target population (E1-E5).



The significant number of jobs offers extended, totaling 388 across all locations, showcased the exceptional talent within the transitioning military population, with particular emphasis on the 155 job offers at the event in Mildenhall.



At Mildenhall, 358 registrations and 252 job seekers attended. The hiring fair boasted a commendable 70% attendance rate, with 155 job offers extended and 86 follow-up interviews scheduled. Notably, more than 21,500 job openings were showcased, reflecting the robust demand for talent within the military community.



Preparing transitioning service members and being confident about transitioning was at the forefront of the summit.



“What I believe is imperative are soft skills, also known as essential skills, that military service brings to every service member but being confident and applying what the military has taught from basic training up and through career leadership courses, really helps shape an individual as a professional,” said Neaves.



“You’ll find that when you step into professional settings, you’re already bringing essential skills with you, such as how to deal with situations under pressure, decisiveness, attention to details, and how to lead. These essential skills are embedded and fostered in every servicemember throughout their military career.”



Moving on to Ramstein, a staggering 603 registrations and 409 job seeker attendees underscored the immense interest and participation in the summit. Despite a slightly lower attendance rate of 68% at the hiring fair, 137 job offers were extended, and 135 follow-up interviews were scheduled.



Additionally, over 8,000 job openings were showcased, reflecting the robust demand for talent within the military community.



In Stuttgart, the momentum continued, with 445 registrations and 332 job seeker attendees contributing to the event's success. The hiring fair witnessed a noteworthy 75% attendance rate, resulting in 45 job offers extended and 56 follow-up interviews scheduled. With over 9,300 job openings available, transitioning service members found themselves presented with a multitude of career prospects.



"Transitioning from military service can be daunting, but events like the HOH Career Summit provide a bridge to civilian opportunities and support the work and message of installation TAP offices," emphasized Owen Myers, Senior Engagement Specialist at MCTO and Army Reserve member.



"Retention is crucial, and the turnout and enthusiasm we've seen at these summits directly correlate with the number of members who feel supported and empowered to continue their professional journey within the military or beyond."



The HOH Career Summits drew significant participation across all locations, showcasing remarkable engagement and enthusiasm. In Bavaria alone, a total of 259 registrations were recorded, with 197 job seeker attendees making the event a resounding success. The hiring fair witnessed an impressive 76% attendance rate, with 46 job offers extended and 199 follow-up interviews scheduled.



Moreover, 6,900+ job openings were made available, underscoring the substantial opportunities presented to transitioning service members.



Planning to transition in the next 18 months, Master Sgt. Nicholas L. Paff, with the 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, attended the summit in preparation for his own transition from active duty.



“I’m seeing what options there are for senior leaders or junior leaders as they transition out of the military,” Paff said. “It’s important to know that if you’re transitioning, there are opportunities available to you that you may not know yet.”



The outcomes of the HOH Career Summit speak volumes: 383 job offers extended, 476 follow-up interviews arranged, with an average of 12% expressing interest in SkillBridge, Military Spouse Fellowship, or Certification programs, and 4% opting to continue active-duty service.



These numbers underscore MCTO's dedication to empowering transitioning service members and their families for with making informed decision about retention and post-military success.