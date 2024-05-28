Support Soldiers in June by giving $2.49 at Exchange registers for the Army’s 249th birthday

DALLAS — Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can celebrate the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday all June by donating $2.49 to Army Emergency Relief at registers.



The Army’s birthday is June 14, which also serves as the final day of the 2024 AER Annual Campaign, a yearly fundraising drive that gives Soldiers an opportunity to learn about programs available to them and donate. As the Army’s official nonprofit, all donations go directly toward financial assistance for Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their Families.



“I want AER to be the nonprofit of choice for both Soldiers and retired Soldiers needing financial assistance and looking to give,” said retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Tony Grinston, AER CEO. “Donating $2.49 in June is a tangible way to support our Soldiers and thank them for 249 years of service to this great nation.”



AER, the Air Force Assistance Fund and the Exchange first partnered in 2017 to offer shoppers an avenue to donate upon checkout and at ShopMyExchange.com. Select Exchanges in the Pacific include the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.



Exchange shoppers donated $2.5 million to the three military relief funds in 2023, bringing the total given to $9 million.



“This special donation option is a terrific way to support Soldiers, their families and retirees while honoring the Army’s birthday,” said Tom Shull, Exchange Director/CEO and Army Veteran. “The Exchange’s longtime collaboration with AER is a true force multiplier for Army Quality of Life.”



To learn more about the Exchange’s support for AER, go to https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give. To learn more about AER and the programs it offers, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org.



About the Exchange: Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



About AER: Created in 1942, Army Emergency Relief’s mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and relieve financial distress of Soldiers, retired Soldiers and Army Families. Learn more about AER programs at www.armyemergencyrelief.org.



