AFMC to host Pride Month mentoring panel

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ+) Pride Month, June 18.



The event will be streamed live on Microsoft Teams at 2 p.m. ET. All AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen and Guardians are invited to tune in to the livestream and participate in the interactive panel, hosted by the AFMC LGBTQ+ Initiative Team.



Lt. Gen. Leah Lauderback, Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR and Cyber Effects Operations, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force, will provide opening remarks at the event, which has the theme of, “Pride in all who serve.”



Panelists include:



--Maj. Jason Vero, Director, 316th Wing Plans and Programs, Joint Base Andrews

--David Holtzapple, Resource Program Analyst, Headquarters, AFMC

--Tech. Sgt. Jenna Farthing, Flight Chief, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron, Wright-Patterson AFB

--Staff Sgt. Ashley Basham, Contracting Officer, Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill AFB

--Laura Peliti, Management Analyst, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Tinker AFB



This event is part of a series of AFMC Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panels scheduled throughout 2024. The events are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and focus on issues related to the groups highlighted in the panel.



The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.



Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/AFMC-Mentoring/. For information on Department of Defense Special Observances, visit https://www.defenseculture.mil/Special-Observances/#pride-month.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:59 Story ID: 472613 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC to host Pride Month mentoring panel, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.