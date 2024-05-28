911th Airlift Wing hosted 4th Air Force First Sergeant Symposium

"You can’t panic until the house is actually on fire," said Chief Master Sgt. Travon Dennis, 4th Air Force Command Chief. His words echoed through the room, serving as a reminder to the First Sergeants of their critical role in maintaining calm and effective leadership, especially during crises.



The 911th Airlift Wing hosted the 4th Air Force First Sergeant Symposium at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 20 through May 24, 2024.



During the week-long symposium, first sergeants from across the 4th AF engaged in seminars and team-building exercises designed to deepen their understanding of their roles and responsibilities. The program emphasized the broader impact they have within the Air Force.



“I think what's important is how we set them up for success,” said Chief Dennis. “We wanted to ensure that we were providing a platform in which we can bring our folks together.”



The symposium covered a wide array of subjects, from financial management to counseling for Airmen. Furthermore, the first sergeants took part in two community service projects organized by the Heroes Supporting Heroes initiative, where they provided assistance to two veterans with tasks like lawn care and home pressure washing.



“I'm walking away with a lot of knowledge,” said Master Sgt. Vanessa Valdez, 927th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant. “I get to be that bridge and bring back information that I didn't know about.”



First Sergeants are essential in the Air Force, acting as a critical link between enlisted personnel and commanders. They ensure the welfare, morale, and discipline of enlisted members, addressing personal and professional issues to support effective duty performance.



Chief Dennis said, “As they're traveling back home my biggest hope is, they are thinking, ‘Wow, I got a lot out of that experience.’ That they learned something new, heard something again for maybe the second or third time, and realize that is really important and use it to influence and impact their own organizations.”

