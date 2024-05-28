Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Allen, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Bobby J. Younger, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred June 8 at Ridgeview Memorial Park, Allen, Texas. Ridgeview Memorial Park will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of McKinney, Texas, Younger was a ball turret gunner assigned to the 323rd Bombardment Squadron, 91st Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force. He was killed in action Nov. 2, 1944, after a B-17 Flying Fortress, nicknamed "Bomber Dear," on which he was serving, was shot down during a bombing mission against enemy industrial targets in Merseburg, Germany. The plane crashed just southwest of the town of Barby.



Younger was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 10, 2017, after his remains were recovered from the crash site in May 2016 and sent to a laboratory for analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Ridgeview Memorial Park, 972-562-2601.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:36 Story ID: 472597 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Hometown: MCKINNEY, TX, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Allen, Texas, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.