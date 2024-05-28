Event aims at increasing domestic violence awareness

Photo By Robert Timmons | Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Brie Kotula speaks during the Army Community Service's...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Brie Kotula speaks during the Army Community Service's Heroes for Harmony Workshop held at the 1917 Club, May 23, 2024. Heroes for Harmony is a collaborative effort to educate the Fort Jackson community about domestic violence and to bridge the gap between the post and the local community. see less | View Image Page

“Here at Fort Jackson, we are creating a community where domestic violence, child abuse survivors are supported and where people have an opportunity to thrive without fear of violence or abuse,” said Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Brie Kotula.



Fort Jackson’s Army Community Service led a collaborative effort to educate the community about domestic violence, May 23.



Many on-post and local partners spoke during the first Heroes for Harmony Workshop held at the 1917 Club. These included on-post entities ACS Financial Readiness, Family Advocacy Program, military police, and the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.



Off-post organizations speaking at the event included the Richland County Coroner, City of Columbia Police Department, and the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.



Kotula said forging civilians into Soldiers produces “the strongest forces in the world,” but there is a byproduct of that process – stress.



“As with great endeavors, stress comes,” she said opening the workshop. “Families are called upon to support their Soldiers in a fast-paced process … relationships are put to the test. No relationship is perfect, but it is important to recognize the warning signs of abuse because abuse impedes the mission.”



Catherine Ross, chief clinical and educational officer with Sister Care, said the workshop was “very important” because “we’re still discussing a very important woman’s justice, human rights, public health issue that is intimate partner violence.”



She said that IPV differs from domestic violence in that it includes those who are dating.



Ross said national statistics show that IPV is the top health risk for women and that one of every three women will be abused.



According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 42.3% of South Carolinian women and 29.2% of South Carolinian men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. In 2019, 36 women and six men were victims of domestic violence homicide with 78.5% of these committed with firearms.



There are many ways Fort Jackson supports domestic violence victims.

The Family Advocacy Program helps Soldiers and Families recognize and meet the unique challenges of military lifestyles. Our services include seminars, workshops, counseling, and intervention to help strengthen Army Families, enhance resiliency and relationship skills, and improve quality of life.



The program has additional programs such as transitional compensation program for abused dependents and the Victim Advocacy Program.

For more information about the Family Advocacy Program call (803) 751-5256 or visit: https://jackson.armymwr.com/programs/acs/family-advocacy.