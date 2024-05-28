Navy Captain honors Filipino heritage through career achievements

Capt. Ernan Obellos is one of four remaining active-duty Filipino Sailors that enlisted through the United States Navy Philippine Enlistment Program (PEP). Filipinos were able to enlist through PEP at Naval Station Sangley Point and Subic Bay, Philippines, without the requirement of United States immigration credentials. From 1901 until the time the program ended in 1992, approximately 35,000 Filipinos enlisted in the Navy.



Obellos joined the Navy December of 1988 onboard Naval Base Subic Bay, Philippines inspired by his uncles that were active-duty Navy and Air Force.



“It was a tough acceptance competition and screening process, of around 600 applicants in my batch, only 16 were selected who subsequently reported to Recruit Training Command in San Diego,” said Obellos.



The eldest of three siblings, Obellos was born in Iloilo City, Philippines. The Philippines, an island country located in Southeast Asia, known for its abundance of picturesque beaches, consists of more than 7,000 islands and islets located about 500 miles off the coast of Vietnam.



Obellos’ upbringing shaped his motivated approach.



“It was a carefree, laid-back islander lifestyle, but at the same time intense as I am the eldest and had family-oriented responsibility to keep up with,” said Obellos. “The almost non-existent technology back then, no smart phones or social media, helped with my well-fortified future goal-oriented mindset.”



Serving in the United States Navy was always a goal for Obellos.



“Growing up, I always wanted to do something ‘meaningful and big,’ something that would have a global impact for mankind and humanity,” said Obellos.



Obellos noted that a highlight of his storied career is the journey from E-1 to a commissioned officer responsible for national security decision making.



Perhaps the most unique aspect of Obellos’ career has been serving alongside his family, also in the Navy.



“A career crowning capstone, very proud to be able to serve side-by-side on active duty with my two sons Kris and Elvin, both lieutenants, as a Naval Aviator and Surface Warfare Officer,” said Obellos.



When Obellos was stationed in Manama, Bahrain from 2020 to 2023, his eldest son Kris was with Fleet Air Reconnaisance Squadron ONE (VQ-1), that deployed twice at Isa Air Base, although it was the peak of COVID, he was able to see him a few times during the assignment.



His youngest son Elvin took orders to USS Gladiator (MCM 11) that’s homeported in Bahrain, the same ship he was on as a Supply Officer 23 years ago. They lived as neighbors in the same complex just outside of Naval Support Activity Bahrain.



Obellos graduated from the University of the Philippines and Central Philippine University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and earned his commission in 1998 through Officer Candidate School.



He is a graduate of the Navy Supply Corps School, then in Athens, Georgia, and earned his Master of Business Administration in logistics and supply chain management from the Naval Postgraduate School Monterey, California. He attended executive education programs at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, Charlottesville, Virginia.



Obellos operational tours include Supply Officer, USS Gladiator (MCM 11) in Ingleside, Texas; Supply Officer, USS Dextrous (MCM 13) in Manama, Bahrain; Supply Officer, Naval Special Warfare Unit Three in Manama, Bahrain; Aviation Supply Division Officer, USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63) in Yokosuka, Japan; Officer in Charge, Fleet Logistics Center, United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Supply Officer, USS America (LHA 6) homeported in San Diego, California and Comptroller, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/Commander 5th Fleet/Commander Combined Maritime Forces, homeported in Manama, Bahrain.



His shore assignments include the Navy Acquisition Contracting Officer Internship, Naval Inventory Control Point, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California; Logistics Support Team Officer in Charge for Littoral Combat Ships Squadron and Fleet and Industrial Supply Center, San Diego, California; Logistics Department Head, Naval Special Warfare Group One, Coronado, California; Director of Readiness, Commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific, Coronado, California and Commander Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Industrial Support Activity at San Diego, California.



Obellos has orders to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command where he intends to help drive and accelerate the Navy’s warfighting competitive edge against global near-peer competitors.



Obellos is currently serving as Deputy Assistant Commander for Supply Chain Technology and Systems Integration for Commander Naval Supply Systems Command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:21 Story ID: 472585 Location: US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Captain honors Filipino heritage through career achievements, by Matthew Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.