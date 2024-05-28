Photo By Jeremy Murray | Vongmony Var, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Chief of the Economics...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Murray | Vongmony Var, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Chief of the Economics Team, speaks during the Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon at the District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, May 21, 2024. The AAPI luncheon provided an opportunity for those of AAPI descent to share their experiences and offer employees the opportunity to learn about AAPI culture. (U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Murray) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – During May, the U.S. recognizes and celebrates Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.



In 1992, then-President George H. W. Bush signed into law Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and ever since, Americans have gathered to celebrate Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders and their contributions to making the U.S. what it is today.



Nichole Grunenberg, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Project Manager for the Interagency Services Branch and AAPI Month sponsor, said the month gives us time to recognize and celebrate people from various countries and diverse backgrounds.



“May is a time to celebrate Americans with ethnic origins that span from countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Samoa, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal just to name a few,” said Grunenberg. “This month celebrates the culture, history, and achievements (past, present, and future) of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.”



One of the most interesting facts about AAPI Month is why it is in May.



The month was chosen explicitly for two reasons: first, to commemorate the first Japanese immigrant to arrive in the U.S. on May 7, 1843, and second, to commemorate the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869.



The railroad, which opened up the West Coast to expansion, is intertwined with the AAPI community because nearly 20,000 Chinese laborers worked in its construction.



AAPI Heritage Month honors the contributions of these Chinese migrants and acknowledges their labor and sacrifice.



Grunenberg said that one way we can help celebrate and honor AAPI Heritage is to participate in activities that help us gain knowledge and educate ourselves about other people’s backgrounds and cultures.



“To actively engage, one must show up or tune in and be receptive when it comes to hearing about another culture,” Grunenberg said. “In any event that supports celebrating AAPI Month, one must be ready to listen, learn, and be actively engaged to leave more knowledgeable than when they first arrived.”



Asian American/Pacific Islander Month is one of the many times of the year when USACE recognizes those of various backgrounds and cultures who have helped to make our country and USACE a better place to live, work, and serve.



Grunenberg said it is important to recognize and celebrate those of differing backgrounds because it helps not only them but also ourselves and makes USACE a better place to work.



“It is important that USACE recognizes and celebrates employees from other cultures and backgrounds because in so doing, we create an environment in the workplace that helps to expand our knowledge and increases our sensitivity regarding culture and the value of others,” Grunenberg said. “It is my belief that recognizing, celebrating, and being respectfully receptive to other cultures and backgrounds is where our strength as an organization lies. We are USACE Strong!"





FacebookXEmailShare