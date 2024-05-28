Leadership San Angelo Class of 24 Tours Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow welcomed members from Leadership San Angelo, a program designed to develop future community leadership, to see and experience Goodfellow’s mission on April 11.

The tour began with a mission brief at the Powell Event Center to give future leaders an idea of how Goodfellow’s day-to-day training impacts the Air Force and the Department of Defense. The brief also discussed how Goodfellow’s mission affects San Angelo and the surrounding area.

“The bottom line to me is that the relationship and the economic impact is why we need to protect the relationship with San Angelo and Goodfellow, and we need to make sure we’re always working on that,” said Heather Kumpe, Chief Operations Officer at San Angelo Chamber of Commerce.

The tour then transitioned to the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy for DoD Fire School and Special Instruments demonstrations. While at the fire academy, they learned the importance of different fire academy courses and how students train.



The tour stopped by the 17th Training Support Squadron to get a more in-depth perspective of training across the different schoolhouses. Participants witnessed how Goodfellow prepares its instructors through new learning tools, training applications, and teaching methods designed to make learning more engaging.

“I know that many people have lived here their entire lives without knowing what happens at Goodfellow Air Force Base,” stated Master Sgt. Jessica Abad, 316th Training Squadron instructor. “I think that tours like this allow people to get excited and interested in what we do on this base, and that encourages support.”

Before wrapping up, the tour returned to the Powell Event Center for a China brief and an Honorary Commanders brief, during which they learned about the capabilities of our near-peer adversaries and the importance of community leadership partnering with Goodfellow in the Doolittle Lounge.

