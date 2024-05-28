Fort Drum Natural Resources improving Indian Lake ecosystem with artificial fish habitats

Photo By Michael Strasser | Jake Ball, Fort Drum Natural Resources fishery biologist, and Jason Murray, Fort Drum...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Jake Ball, Fort Drum Natural Resources fishery biologist, and Jason Murray, Fort Drum Natural Resources specialist, find the right place on Indian Lake for an artificial fish habitat May 29. Natural Resources Branch members placed 10 fish habitats while also reinstalling the main boat launch at Indian Lake and adding four additional fishing docks along a new trail near the shoreline. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 30, 2024) -- Fort Drum is known as the home of the 10th Mountain Division (LI), but an even larger population of fish and wildlife also claims residence on the installation.



Members of the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch demonstrated stewardship toward their aquatic neighbors when they built fish habitats on Indian Lake, near Training Area 19 D, on May 29.



“These structures basically provide both spawning habitat and cover for adult fish, and it also provides protection for small fish,” said Jake Ball, Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch fishery biologist.



Ball said that Indian Lake lacks abundant natural fish structure, so making artificial ones out of spruce and fir trees will increase fish population and improve the lake’s ecosystem.



The trees were bundled and submerged with 40-pound concrete blocks at 10 locations – some within casting distance from the shoreline and others in deeper water.



Half of the 75 dried timber collected for this project were used holiday trees donated directly by Soldiers and family members – a request Ball had made during the annual Trees for Troops event in December.



“We received more than we expected, so we were happy that worked out,” Ball said. “We wanted to start with 10 structures this first year and really hit the best spots on the lake. If we continue this another year, we can expand it and target different spots.”



The trees can hold its structure for a few years underwater before deteriorating to the point where it loses utility.



Ball said that Indian Lake is probably the most popular fishing site within Fort Drum’s training area, but they are looking to validate that.



“We’ve been trying to get a handle on how people are using the different water bodies out here,” he said. “We’ve made an angling diary, which we sent to the top 20 anglers from Fort Drum last year, and we also have them at all of our kiosks.”



Anglers are invited to share information throughout the year about where they fished, what they hoped to catch, and how they succeeded.



In addition to collecting this survey data, Ball also began a research project on walleye spawning in Indian Lake.



“That has been a mystery for us since our last big walleye survey in 2002,” he said. “The walleyes are clearly struggling. They’re spawning but it’s limited. And no one really knows why.”



Ball hypothesizes it is from a lack of habitat, but to draw more conclusive evidence he has deployed several buoys on the water that serve as acoustic telemetry receivers. In early spring, Ball surgically implanted radio tags inside a sample of walleye so he can track them with the receivers.



“We can get a handle on where these fish are going throughout the year and where they are spawning,” he said. “Based on that information, we know what area to go for habitat improvements.”



While working on the fish habitats, Natural Resources Branch members also reinstalled the Indian Lake main launch in preparation for more recreational boaters, kayakers, and anglers hitting the water this season.



Four new fishing docks were established along a trail they developed, stretching 1.5 miles along the coast.



“This was designed primarily for anglers,” said Jason Wagner, Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch chief. “It’s a real nice hike for anybody, but the intent is really to allow shore fishermen access so they can go out into deeper water.”



Fort Drum has more than 400 acres of open water with at least 39 miles of steams with warm- and cold-water fish species. From Black Creek and Quarry Pond to Indian Lake and Mud Lake, anglers have plenty of options for recreational activity.



“What we are doing now goes toward that long-term environmental goal,” Wagner said. “We want people to recreate, we want people to fish and enjoy themselves. But without fish management and fish habitats to grow more fish, then it’s just a pretty place where you aren’t going to catch any fish. So, this is a big push that Jake is working here, to be able to get us to have a sustainable population of walleyes here.”



To learn more about fishing and other recreational opportunities at Fort Drum, visit https://fortdrum.isportsman.net.