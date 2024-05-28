NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Implements GRGB at Key Sites Across SIXTH Fleet

By Antonio Fiorini, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Public Affairs



Get Real Get Better (GRGB) is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem solving best practices that empower people to achieve exceptional performance.



NAVSUP FLC Sigonella's Investments in Warfighter Sustainment campaign is highlighting several initiatives aligned with GRGB: efforts to include NAVSUP HQ program manager Gemba Walks at Site Rota and Site Crombie, forward deployed load list investments, information technology infrastructure upgrades, and comprehensive manning reviews.



In April 2024, a Tiger Team, made up of Program Managers from NAVSUP Headquarters, visited NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Site Rota and Site Crombie where they conducted the first ever Gemba Walk on an FLC. The NAVSUP HQ Gemba Team, comprised of Subject Matter Experts from across all of NAVSUP's key programs, reviewed the Sites' processes, systems, manning, and infrastructure to validate growth requirements and ensure the Sites are well postured to support the growing demands of their customers.



The objectives highlighted in NAVSUP FLC Sigonella's Investments in Warfighter Sustainment campaign seek to unlock the full potential of NAVSUP personnel to achieve warfighting advantage by leveraging technology and implementing best practices to streamline and optimize logistical processes. Self-assessing, self-correcting, and always learning, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella's Command Philosophy is fully immersed in the GRGB mindset: simplistic in approach, relentless in effort, judiciously exercising empowerment, and holding each other accountable at all levels of the organization. This approach enables team members, from the deck plate to senior leaders, to identify and solve problems and innovate at their respective levels.



The GRGB focuses on three major behaviors: act transparently, focus on what matters most, and build learning teams. Nowhere is this more applicable than the efforts taking place at Site Rota and Site Crombie. By focusing on what matters most, communicating effectively, and building forward-leaning teams, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella is aligning stakeholders and elevating barriers using proven problem-solving methods.



Through targeted Gemba Walks, forward deployed load list investments, information technology infrastructure upgrades, and comprehensive manning reviews, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella is committed to building and sustaining warfighter advantage using the GRGB toolset across the theater.

