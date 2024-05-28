From Humble Beginnings to High Altitudes: The Inspiring Story of SMSgt Arcibal

How has your upbringing set you apart from your peers?



For Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Arcibal the two things that have been engrained in him since childhood are hard work and sacrifice. His story underscores the importance of resilience and the enduring strength found in embracing one’s cultural roots.



Born in the Philippines, Arcibal moved to Hawaii with his family at the age of six. In his childhood, Arcibal was surrounded by a close-knit family, filled with the warmth and support of numerous relatives.



"We might not have had a lot of money growing up, but family made sure that we were all there for each other," Arcibal fondly recalls.



His parents, who worked multiple jobs, instilled in him the values of hard work and sacrifice from an early age. “As an adolescent, I was exposed to that and was accustomed to what sacrifices my parents were making to provide for me and my younger sister," he said.



These lessons of perseverance became the foundation of Arcibal’s character. Even though he initially pursued a degree in architecture, Arcibal found his true calling after his father, a former U.S. Navy serviceman, advised him to join the Air Force. He adds, "probably one of the best pieces of advice he’d ever given me," Arcibal added.



Now, with 15 years of service, Arcibal serves as a KC-135 boom operator and the career enlisted manager for the 6th Operations Group. His Filipino heritage, with its emphasis on family, hard work, and community, has been integral to his success in the Air Force.



"It is important to embrace and celebrate our origins and culture because it shaped me into what I am today," he explains.



Arcibal’s message to the next generation echoes the values that have guided him throughout his life. "Be critical thinkers and not cynical thinkers,” he emphasizes. “Take care of one another and remember to take care of yourself!"



As we celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we celebrate his journey, which illustrates how a strong foundation of family and heritage can shape an individual's path to success.



SMSgt Arcibal’s journey reminds us that the values we learn in childhood—rooted in family and cultural heritage—are the pillars of our strength and success. His life story is a powerful example of how embracing these values can lead to a fulfilling and impactful career.

