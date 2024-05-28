Marine Staff Sgt. Jeomar Elegado highlights Filipino heritage for AANHPI Month

Photo By Cpl. Juan Torres | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeomar Elegado, a motor transport operations chief with...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Juan Torres | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeomar Elegado, a motor transport operations chief with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, poses for a photo at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, May 29, 2024. Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is observed in the United States during the month of May, and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Elegado is a first generation Filipino-American from California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres) see less | View Image Page

In 1992, May was nationally designated as the month to celebrate the heritage and cultures of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeomar Elegado, a motor transport operations chief with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 spent the first six years of his life in the Republic of the Philippines before moving to Fresno, California.



“The first one who arrived in America was my dad,” said Elegado. “And then from there, my dad fought hard for us to come to America so we could have a better life.”



In 2013, Elegado enlisted in the Marine Corps, seeking a challenge. He credits his early experiences with teaching him the importance of hard work.



“The hardships I’ve been through have prepared me to join the Marine Corps. I made the decision to show my commitment to personal growth and becoming a better person,” said Elegado. “I wanted to be the first to join to give my family inspiration. That’s why I do what I do. I work hard not for me, but for my family.”



In 2015, Elegado participated in Exercise Balikatan, a training exercise in the Republic of the Philippines. There, he connected with the local population on a deeper level. “It was the first time I visited the Philippines in a long time,” said Elegado. “This time, visiting in uniform, I hoped I was able to be an inspiration to the people of the Philippines.”



Elegado believes that celebrating different cultures is important because of the diverse life experiences they bring.



“What Asian Pacific Heritage Month means to me is a time to remember the people who share my heritage and served before me,” said Elegado. “They laid the stepping stones for me and others.”



Elegado is currently forward deployed with MRF-D 24.3, an annual six-month rotational deployment to Darwin, Australia, to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.