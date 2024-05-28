A Bradenton Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Photo By Seaman Trevor Hale | 240518-N-HT008-1005 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Seaman Ethan Goelz, from...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Trevor Hale | 240518-N-HT008-1005 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Seaman Ethan Goelz, from Bradenton,Florida, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale) see less | View Image Page

Ethan Goelz, a native of Bradenton, Florida, graduated from Braden River High-School in March, 2023. He went on to join the United States Navy only a few months later, swearing in on June 28, 2023.



“Joining the military was something that I had planned years prior to joining. I had been talking with Navy recruiters since my junior year planning the early stages of my career,” said Goelz.



He decided to join under the Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT), a program offered by the Navy to offer new sailors a chance to see what different rates do before deciding what path to choose, because he was unsure of what he wanted to do in the Navy.



“I figured that being undesignated in the Navy would give me a good chance to try some of the different things that you can do in the Navy before picking my rate,” said Goelz. “It can be tough at times being undesignated, but I think the experience before choosing my job will be worth it.”



After graduating from the Recruit Training Command, Goelz was assigned to the USS Ralph Johnson forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.



“I was really hoping to get assigned to a destroyer when I signed up because I had heard that the communities on them are very close-knit. It’s been really great here so far because our command is so supportive of everything we do and they make sure that everyone is taken care of,” said Goelz.



Since Goelz arrived to Japan, he has been enjoying the food and travelling to different areas of the country.



“It feels like everywhere you go in Japan has its own special thing that makes it great,” said Goelz. “I love having the opportunity to explore all of these new places and getting to have these experiences.”



In the future, Goelz hopes to become a Religious Program Specialist.



“Religion has always been a big part of my life, and I think being able to combine the benefits of being in the Navy with my desire to help others spiritually will work out really well for me,” said Goelz.



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.