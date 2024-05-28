NPS’ Department of National Security Affairs to receive grants through the prestigious Minerva Research Initiative (MRI) program

Drs. Aleksandar Matovski and Covell Meyskens of NPS’ Department of National Security Affairs are members of two collaborative faculty teams selected to receive grants through the prestigious Minerva Research Initiative (MRI) program. Funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)), MRI engages university faculty in the social sciences for important research on areas of relevance to U.S. national security.



Matovski will explore the Kremlin’s influence operations in online spaces with Amy Holmes, Research Professor of International Affairs and Acting Director of the Foreign Area Officers Program at George Washington University. Combining social science and digital forensics, the team will study pro-Russian narratives across social media to identify propaganda efforts at scale leading up to and following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.



“For years now, the Kremlin has been developing a cutting-edge propaganda model, which other regimes have strived to emulate,” Matovski said. “This project is a great opportunity to examine how this model has evolved since the invasion of Ukraine, how it has been used to keep ordinary Russians in line, and how it has been weaponized against Western democracies.”



Working with Alvin Camba, associate professor at the University of Denver, Meyskens will explore American and Chinese relational power in three Southeast Asian countries that are crucial U.S. allies – the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Their research will examine how great powers mobilize power through building relationships with third country actors, and how these nations in Southeast Asia respond.



“I am very excited to receive this award as it will enable my collaborator and I to deepen understanding of how American and Chinese actors build relationships to increase international trust in them, as well as how the U.S. and China exercise the power they attain from relationship-building with foreign countries,” Meyskens said.



• For more information on National Security Affairs at NPS, check out https://nps.edu/web/nsa.

