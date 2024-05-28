Corps awards $23.9 million contract for the Fargo-Moorhead diversion project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $23.9 million contract to PWS, Inc. of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, to complete the Southern Embankment Reach SE-4 portion of the Fargo, North Dakota/Moorhead, Minnesota, Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project, May 28.



The Southern Embankment Reach SE-4 portion is in Clay County, Minnesota, and consists of an embankment that will extend from the Red River Structure, currently under construction, to the Wilkin County line.



The total length of the embankment is approximately 5.7 miles. The embankment material will come from the borrow ditch adjacent to the embankment. The project will also include four road crossings (at 3rd St. S., 140th Ave. S., 150th Ave. S. and 160th Ave. S.), and two drop structures into the Red River and Wolverton Creek.



This is the fifth of multiple contracts planned to construct the embankments associated with the southern embankment. This congressionally authorized project is a 30-mile-long stormwater diversion channel in North Dakota with upstream staging. The plan includes a 21-mile-long southern embankment, several highway and railroad bridges, three gated control structures and two aqueduct structures.



The Corps is working in partnership on this project with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority. This project provides flood risk reduction for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood.

