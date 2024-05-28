From Spouse to Soldier: Family Members Who Serve

Courtesy Photo | Army spouse, Janeth Palacios, at the Java Café on Caserma Ederle in 2024, prior to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army spouse, Janeth Palacios, at the Java Café on Caserma Ederle in 2024, prior to leaving for basic training. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – For the past eight years, Janeth Palacios was a U.S. Army spouse supporting her husband’s career. Now, she’s in uniform and will soon serve as a 68J, medical logistics specialist.



“My decision to join the Army was a combination of the inspiration my husband brought and the realization that I wasn't fulfilled in the role I had as a spouse,” Palacios said.



Her goal, after serving in the military, is to continue her psychology degree. Meanwhile, she will offer her expertise to the military.



“I was so happy when I passed the (ASVAB test),” she said. “English is my second language, and I was insecure, but I realized that I was capable of that and more.”



Palacios hopes her story inspires other women to know that everything is possible, to stop putting limits on their thoughts and to open their lives to many possibilities.



“When we take fear by the hand and take the first step, we then realize that it wasn’t as hard as we thought,” said Palacios. “Doors will start opening as we advance, so just take the first step.”



At U.S. Army Garrison Italy, the executive officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Company is 1st Lt. Anh Tran. She was a military spouse for 12 years. After working for Child and Youth Services on post, she decided to join the Army.



“I enjoy military life,” Tran said. “I was surrounded by it for many years and now I am part of it.”



Because Tran had already earned a degree in public relations, she quickly become an officer. While she is mainly serving in an administrative role, she also works closely with the garrison public affairs office. Strong family support, knowing what to expect and joining as a mature adult made a difference in her path, she said.



“I wanted to have a career in public affairs and contribute to the military community,” Tran said. “I knew what to expect, I knew the military language, I knew the Army's courtesies.”



More than 30 family members joined the Army in the past year from U.S. Army Garrison Italy, headquartered at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, according to Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Good, who leads recruiting efforts in the area. He’s helped wives, daughters and sons of Soldiers to enlist.

“It's a relatively easy process, the same as someone back in the States,” Good said.



Army recruiters look for strong candidates to fill important positions. They help candidates understand all aspects of Army service so they can make the right decision.



To learn more about opportunities to serve in the U.S. Army visit https://www.goarmy.com/how-to-join/steps/recruiter.html