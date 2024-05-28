USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium

USMEPCOM hosted a symposium for education services specialists (ESSs) and testing coordinators (TCOs) from all 65 MEPS, May 21 - 23.



The educational session for the testing personnel provided opportunities to discuss operations, review trends at USMEPCOM and learn about current and future initiatives, all of which relate to USMEPCOM’s values of driving change and improving processes. The theme of the symposium, Migration to Innovation, enabled ESSs and TCOs to embrace new ideas and advancements in testing and beyond.



ESSs and TCOs serve a vital role at USMEPCOM, conducting and interpreting the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) at more than 19,000 schools across the United States and their work does not go unnoticed.



“Thank you for all you do,” said Jaime Clayton, J-3 testing chief. “We couldn’t make our testing goals and support our service partners the way we do without all the ESSs and TCOs across the country.”



Due to barriers like the COVID-19 pandemic, this was USMEPCOM’s first in-person ESS and TCO symposium since 2018.



Dave Davis, J-3 operations & readiness chief, expressed his excitement for the long-awaited return of the event, “It’s been a long time coming and I’m excited to see what we accomplish this week.”



While the symposium was educational, it also served as an opportunity for ESSs and TCOs from opposite sides of the country to collaborate, share insights, network and more.



“So much has changed within the testing realm since the last symposium, so the experience of being able to talk to other TCOs face-to-face is much appreciated,” said Jaqueline Bosh, Dallas MEPS TCO. “This is a great opportunity because we get to interchange processes and collaborate with other ESSs and TCOs to create more efficient processes at our own MEPS.”



In addition to MEPS and USMEPCOM headquarters personnel, the ASVAB Career Exploration Program (CEP) team also attended the symposium. The ASVAB CEP is a collaborative effort between USMEPCOM and the ASVAB CEP team.



“It’s incredible how two organizations can come together to run this complex program,” said Dr. Irina Rader, ASVAB CEP executive director. “I’m pleased to be here and see the workforce all in one place, have an opportunity to meet everyone and hear everyone’s perspectives and best practices.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:59 Story ID: 472418 Location: NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium, by Ashley Toomey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.