    AFCENT Commander Visits 386th AEW

    AFCENT Commander Visits 386th AEW

    Photo By Senior Airman Simonne Barker | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander,...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.29.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Simonne Barker 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, recently visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, gaining insight into the wing’s mission as the theatre gateway for the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    “My objective during these types of wing visits is to not only acknowledge the incredible teamwork and collaboration it takes to get the mission done,” said France. “But to also listen to opportunities for us (AFCENT) to improve our partner interoperability and regional stability.”

    The visit included a tour of a few squadrons here to include the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron and the 41st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron.

    “It was an honor to host Gen. France here at Ali Al Salem Air Base and to showcase the amazing work the Marauder Team accomplishes day in and day out to generate, support, and execute Combat Power alongside our joint and regional partners,” said Col. Sergio Anaya, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander.

    France’s visit here is a testament to AFCENT’s commitment to assessing operational readiness, ensuring the alignment of strategic objectives and maintaining relationships within the AOR.

    “What sticks out to me the most about the 386th is the vital partnership we have here,” stated France. “Building on this decades-rich relationship helps enable our regional commitment, ensuring continued mission success.”

