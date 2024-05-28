Camp Lemonnier Voting Officer Ensures Service Member Voices are Heard

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 29, 2024) – Deployed service members miss out on many events back in the U.S., but the opportunity to vote is not one of them thanks to Lt. Cmdr. Jimmy Dinh.



A Davenport, FL native and member of the U.S. Navy supply corps, Dinh goes beyond his primary duties as a contract specialist for Camp Lemonnier’s public works department and serves as the Installation Voting Assistance Officer (IVAO).



His collateral duty is Installation Voting Assistance Officer (IVAO); he helps service members and overseas U.S. citizens understand their voting rights and helps them navigate the complexities of absentee voting.



Providing an IVAO is one way Camp Lemonnier supports service members deployed to the installation. Dinh’s expertise and assistance ensures that every service member’s voice is heard, even from across the globe.



“By providing resources and support through the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP), I ensure all eligible voters can fulfill their civic duties, regardless of their location,” said Dinh.



In 1986, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizen Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) established protections for service members’ right to vote. However, casting your first absentee ballot can be daunting while deployed, leading many service members to forgo the opportunity.



“I am here to help service members and civilians understand the procedure for casting an absentee ballot for the U.S. state they are registered in,” said Dinh. “For those not yet registered to vote, I can facilitate absentee voter registration and provide impartial voting guidance.”



Dinh’s commitment extends across all branches of the military at Camp Lemonnier, assisting over 5,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, Guardians and U.S. citizens by providing resources and support.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist Patricia Elkins)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 07:10 Story ID: 472409 Location: DJ Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Voting Officer Ensures Service Member Voices are Heard, by PO1 Patricia Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.