Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees and Sailors gathered by the flagpole the morning of May 23, saluting as the colors were raised at half-staff above America’s Shipyard. Solemn yet resolute as the nation’s anthem played true, NNSY paid tribute to the enduring commitment of our fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom in the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony.



Hosted by the NNSY Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG), this event brings America’s Shipyard together to reflect on the lives of those devoted service members we’ve lost but never forgotten. An annual tradition where reverence meets remembrance, speakers shared their experiences with the workforce.



“Memorial Day is about honor. Today, we honor and mourn our fallen military whose valor and devotion to duty echo even after they are gone,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “We gather here to reflect on the courage and selflessness of those who gave everything for our freedom knowing their legacy lives on through each of us. Let us renew our commitment to remember their sacrifices and their extraordinary bravery. Their memory is etched in the history of our nation, and their legacy will endure for generations to come. Let us carry the memories of our fallen comrades in our hearts as we go forth. Their sacrifices are a reminder of the cost of freedom and an inspiration to us all on why we do what we do. Let us press forward with their spirits as our guides, ensuring that their legacy of service and sacrifice is honored in all that we do, and that the ideals they fought for continue to shine brightly in the future of our nation.”



He added, “Let us not only remember to pay tribute to their courage whenever possible but also reaffirm our own enduring commitment to the values they died defending. Let us remember why we come to America’s Shipyard every day. Each of us are a vital asset to our nation, and that unwavering commitment ensures our naval fleet stands ready to defend our nation. You are the backbone of our maritime strength, working tirelessly to maintain, repair, and modernize the vessels that protect our shores and seas. Your talents are essential in our ongoing efforts to service the Fleet and provide our Sailors the tools they need to uphold that faithful mission of dedication.”



Keynote speaker NNSY Operations Officer Capt. Lawrence Brandon Jr. said, “Norfolk Naval Shipyard with its rich and storied history that spans over two centuries, is not just a place of work for us but a symbol of our nation’s strength and resilience. From the early days of wooden sailing ships to the modern nuclear powered vessels of today, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been a cornerstone of naval capabilities. The skilled workforce of our shipyard has demonstrated unwavering dedication and expertise in ensuring our ships are always ready to defend our nation’s interests around the world. As we reflect on the history of NNSY and the important role it’s played in serving the Navy and our Sailors, let us take a moment to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. Their courage, dedication, and selflessness will always be remembered and their legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Each of these individuals with their unique stories of sacrifice have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history and we will never forget what they’ve done for us.”



He also shared our workforce’s commitment to servicing the Fleet and our way forward due in part to those who fought on the frontlines. “Looking ahead, NNSY continues to play a pivotal role in the modernization and readiness of our Navy’s Fleet. Our first Virginia Class availability in the shipyard is happening right now on the USS John Warner (SSN 785), and it’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to maintaining and upgrading the next generation of submarines. Furthermore, our current work on the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) at the base showcases our unwavering dedication to support the Navy’s most advanced and cutting edge technologies, ensuring the shipyard’s ongoing contributions to the Navy’s future. These efforts are directly contributing to our Nation’s national security strategy, making our world a safer place. The dedication and expertise of our shipyard workforce is crucial in ensuring that our naval assets are always ready to respond to any challenge, near or far. Let’s reaffirm our commitment in supporting our veterans, our active duty service members and their families. Let us not forget the profound impact that our shipyard has had on our national security and the preservation of our freedoms. Thank you to all who have served and may we always remember and honor those who have given everything for our country and our homes.”



The VET-ERG and Federal Managers Association (FMA) held a wreath dedication during the ceremony as well as crafted a symbolic Battlefield Cross out of personal effects from shipyard veterans to represent their fallen brothers and sisters. In addition, there were musical performances from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band including “Taps” as well as a rendition of “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper Thom Metz, a retired Lt. Col. from the United States Army.



“The VET-ERG is a group whose unwavering commitment and dedication plays a crucial role in keeping the awareness high for NNSY employees,” said Capt. Brandon. “By providing support, resources, and a sense of community for the veterans of our workforce, the group ensures that the invaluable experience and perspective of our veterans are recognized and utilized to the fullest extent. We are deeply thankful for their service and contributions and we thank them for taking the time to honor such important events such as the Memorial Day Fall-In.”



The NNSY VET-ERG supports members of the shipyard workforce who are military veterans of all branches of service and other supporters of our nation’s veterans through a system of comprehensive activities and outreach programs. The team meets the second Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. in Bldg. M-32 First Floor Conference Room and is welcoming any who wish to show their support. To learn more, email the VET-ERG Officer group at NNSY_VET-ERG_Officers@us.navy.mil.