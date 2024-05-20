Tender Touchdown: Emory S. Land Arrives in Darwin

DARWIN, Australia (May 27, 2024) – Submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (As-39) arrived in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, for a regularly scheduled port call, May 28. Darwin is the first port call of Emory S. Land’s current deployment, which began May 17.

“We’re thrilled to visit Darwin and to work closely with our Australian partners,” said Capt. Brent Spillner, the ship’s commanding officer. “We already have a number of Royal Australian Navy sailors onboard as part of the Personnel Exchange Program, but bringing the tender here lets us cooperate at a unit-to-unit level and rehearse the interoperability needed to support each other’s forces around the globe.”

While in port, the crew will get to experience Australian culture in a multitude of ways. The ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) committee has arranged a barramundi fishing trip, a trip to a cove and park featuring saltwater crocodiles, and visiting the Mindil Beach Sunset Market.

“I hope Sailors will get a sense of the territory’s culture and get to soak in the experiences and sights,” said Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Kristen Pacheco, a member of the ship’s MWR committee. “Darwin is part of the country that people tend to be more familiar with, which I think makes it a great starting point of the deployment.”

Sailors will also have the opportunity to participate in community relation events organized by the ship’s religious ministries team. The Sailors will collaborate with a local university, attend a barbeque and basketball game with the indigenous local community within Malak, assist with a community clean up, and support Darwin’s annual Reconciliation Week.

“I have only been in the Navy for two-and-a-half years and this is my first deployment,” said Machinery Repairman Fireman Matthew Tejeda, assigned to the tender. “I’m excited to take pictures to show my family, and to take full advantage of this opportunity that few get the chance to have.”

Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.

For more information about USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit us at http://www.csp.navy.mil/emorysland/ or like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EmorySLand, or on Twitter @EmorySLand.

For more news from USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit http://www.navy.mil/local/as39/.

Are you interested in taking orders to Guam? Want to learn more about the duty station and life on our island? For more information, check out the ‘Go Guam!’ website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/go-guam/ and download the ‘1st Fifteen’ checklist.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 Story ID: 472392 Location: DARWIN, NT, AU This work, Tender Touchdown: Emory S. Land Arrives in Darwin, by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos