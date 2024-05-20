D.C. National Guard recognizes AAPI Heritage Month with MOAPIA

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Ben de Guzman, director, D.C. Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Ben de Guzman, director, D.C. Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA), and U.S. Army Spc. Oigon E. Ochirbat, attaché for the Commanding General’s Office, stand for a photograph following a panel discussion to commemorate AAPI Heritage Month at the D.C. Armory, May 28, 2024. The underlying goal of the one-hour program was to honor collective heritage and ignite a renewed commitment to foster inclusivity, understanding, and unity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — For over two decades, Ben de Guzman, director, D.C. Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA), has been a leading voice on issues of racial equity, immigrants' rights, veterans’ affairs, and LGBT justice. To include exposing hardships, barriers and inequities that exist within AAPI communities.



“Diversity among the AAPI community is such an important thing—we have very different experiences, and we also have very different outcomes,” De Guzman said. “Unfortunately, the reality is when you lump all of us together—those who come here with very high degrees of education verses those from refugee backgrounds, you’ll recognize different experiences often result in different outcomes. We’re both at the top of the curve and at the bottom of the curve.”



De Guzman’s office is actively engaged in public safety, economic development, housing, employment, social services, public health, transportation, and education. In observance of Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, he came to the D.C. Armory for a panel discussion with D.C. Guard members and D.C. Government Operations-DCNG employees who represent the citizenry his office serves.



“We need to be mindful of the differences within our community because sometimes they serve to tear us down,” he said.



The panel discussion included seven panelists, four of them first-generation immigrants. U.S. Army Spc. Oigon E. Ochirbat, the attaché for the Commanding General’s Office, immigrated from Mongolia after years as a successful entrepreneur. Whereas Lt. Col. Ann-Chi P. Murphy, Director of Intelligence (J2), recalls being shot at when her family fled Vietnam. Both experiences are reflective of much needed conversations to promote cultural understanding.



“This month is not only about our achievements, but also about our resilience,” Spc. Ochirbat said. “We all face adversity in some form but time and time again we’ve overcome. We are standing on the shoulder of giants and it’s our duty to carry the legacy forward.”



The underlying goal of the one-hour discussion was not just to honor collective heritage but to ignite a renewed commitment to foster inclusivity and unity.



“As we embark on this journey of celebrations and reflection, let us embrace the diversity that defines us and unite in our shared commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society for all,” said Marcus L. Hunt, director, D.C. Government Operations-DCNG. “Together, we can harness the power of our collective voices to effect positive change and pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future.”