Total Force Training Prepares Airmen, Soldiers For Contingency Ops

Photo By Julian Hernandez | SSgt. Ethan Krempin, a 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a vehicle from U.S. Army North's Task Force 51 down the ramp of a 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy as part of joint cargo upload training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas May 20, 2024. The training allowed Task Force 51 to validate their ability to move assets on the C-5M Super Galaxy while providing Alamo Wing Airmen valuable hands-on training and showcasing the 433rd AW's ability to operate as part of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)

433rd Airlift Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen worked with U.S. Army North’s Task Force 51 personnel to

conduct a joint cargo upload training event here on May 20.



The training opportunity was designed for Task Force 51, a deployable command post that provides

mission command options for routine and contingency operations in the U.S. Northern Command area

of responsibility, to validate load plans and certify their ability to move assets on a C-5M Super Galaxy.



For Alamo Wing Airmen, it allowed them to hone skills related to multiple parts of the cargo upload

process including conducting a joint inspection prior to upload, processing the necessary documents

following the inspection, and uploading the cargo on to the aircraft.



Task Force 51 brought a total of six vehicles for inspection and upload. Airmen, Soldiers, and

Department of Defense civilians worked together to inspect the vehicles, ensuring they were configured

in accordance with Air Force air transportation regulations.



“We're bringing all of our rolling stock for Task Force 51 for the contingency command post that would

go forward in an event,” said U.S. Army Maj. Jennifer Newman, Task Force 51 chief of current

operations.



“It's very important currently because we have had a change in our rolling stock,” Newman said. “We

have lost two vehicles and gained another piece of equipment, so this equipment has never been

validated on an aircraft before.”



Task Force 51 is most often activated in response to natural disasters such as hurricanes. With the

deadly hurricane season set to open on June 1, the ability to move quickly using platforms like the C-5M

Super galaxy is critical.



The Alamo Wing’s C-5 Formal Training Unit is responsible for all initial and advanced C-5 air crew

qualification. Realistic training opportunities directly contribute to the 433rd AW mission of providing

combat ready Reserve Citizen Airmen anywhere, anytime.



This training event provided hands-on experience for Airmen from multiple specialties and

demonstrated the 433rd AW’s ability to operate as part of the joint force.



“Our job in this case is to train load masters and air transportation specialists,” said MSgt. Alejandro

Molina, a 733rd Training Squadron transportation specialist and the Non-Commissioned Officer in

Charge of this training event.



“For our loadmasters, we’re teaching them how to load, how they are supposed to tie the equipment

down whether its pallets, vehicles, or loose cargo,” Molina said. “The air transportation specialists are

learning to handle cargo check in, which involves weighing, measuring and finding the center of balance,

checking for hazards and ensuring the cargo is air worthy, then inspecting the paperwork for adherence

to regulation before passing it off to the loadmasters for upload.”



Molina highlighted the versatility of this training. “We’ve worked with the Army, Navy, CIA, FBI, Border

Patrol,” he said. “Any outside agency that requires training to load cargo on C-5's or any other plane

they're deploying on, we can teach them.”



For both units, the event yielded multiple lessons learned including how to better coordinate ahead of

time to facilitate upload operations and understanding equipment limitations. These lessons will help

make responding to a real-world contingency easier.



The joint training event served as example of the importance of building relationships and rapport

across different military services to enhance overall readiness.



“There's no official agreement between the 433rd and Task Force 51,” said Brent Harrington, Task Force

51 deputy chief of staff. “The relationship was built based on connections between members of both

organizations, so we established this mutually beneficial training event based off personalities.”

Newman echoed Harrington’s sentiment and praised the efforts of the service members who worked

together to make the training happen.



“The 433rd actually made it very easy,” Newman said. “These are not normally easy things because we

are multicomponent, we've got Reserve Component, Active Component, some of us are even from the

National Guard. Getting all of these entities working together in a resource constrained environment

can be difficult, but they've made it very easy for us and we've been very pleased."