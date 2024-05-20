Photo Story: Looking back at 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 18, 2024, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 18, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. An estimated audience of nearly 4,000 visitors participated in the open house, which included a Vietnam veterans welcome home ceremony, Army band performances, numerous military vehicle static displays, bus tours, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes from the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House are shown May 18, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



An estimated audience of nearly 4,000 visitors participated in the open house, which included a Vietnam veterans welcome home ceremony, Army band performances, numerous military vehicle static displays, bus tours, and much more.



The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza.



The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office with support from offices and organizations across the installation.





Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



