U.S. Special Operations Africa conclude Flintlock 24 alongside international and African partners

Tamale, Ghana – U.S. Special Operations Command Africa concluded Flintlock 24 with closing ceremonies during distinguished visitor days in both host nations of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, May 24, 2024.



Approximately 1,300 participants from nearly 30 international and African partner nations amassed during the two-week duration in support of the largest special operations exercise on the continent of Africa.



“Flintlock 24 serves as a clear illustration of what our partnerships in Africa are all about– African partner led, U.S. and international enabled engagement.” said U.S. Army Col. Todd Sunday, deputy director of operations at SOCAFRICA during closing ceremony remarks in Côte d’Ivoire. “Flintlock could not have been achieved without the unprecedented support from across Africa and the globe, and we offer our immense gratitude to our Ivorian and Ghanaian partners for their role in hosting Flintlock 24.”



SOCAFRICA, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the British High Commission headquartered Flintlock’s Joint Special Operations Task Force in Accra, Ghana with support from three additional training sites throughout the nation. Côte d’Ivoire will be serving as the sole host nation for next year’s 2025 exercise after providing an expeditionary training site for this year’s exercise iteration.



“Flintlock remains one of the biggest demonstrations of global commitment to work together for our collective security, and the UK is happy to be a key partner,” said Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana. “The collaboration and expertise demonstrated during Flintlock 24 leave no doubt about the resilience of the forces and their commitment to tackle together the challenges of today and tomorrow. We were honored to host part of the exercise at the British High Commission Accra, enabling individuals from a range of nations and organizations to train together.”



The 2024 exercise’s four training sites enabled venues for partners to hone tactical skills including visit, board, search, and seizure maritime activities; close quarter battle drills; and border patrol operations. These engagements bolster interoperability for an enhanced security environment in north and west Africa.



“All these nations gathered here share a common theme and objective for a safer and more prosperous Africa,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Fentress, deputy director of operations at SOCAFRICA at Flintlock 24’s opening ceremony in Ghana, “Yet violent extremism and resource insecurity threaten our African partners in their very way of life, culture and security of its people. These effects are felt worldwide. No one nation can solve it on its own but collectively we can achieve measured progress.”



Beyond multinational partnerships, Flintlock also leverages a whole-of-government approach with other government and civilian entities to target the root causes of instability. The exercise showcased academics on the rule of law, law of armed conflict, and human rights. Flintlock 24 also featured medical and dental civic action programs in Ghanaian and Ivorian villages illustrating the integral role of community outreach to enhance regional stability.



Occurring annually since 2005, Exercise Flintlock serves as U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations forces exercise that works to strengthen combined partner force collaboration in Africa, alongside international and NATO international special operations forces.

