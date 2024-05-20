Baldwin Park Native Serves in the Middle East

MANAMA, Bahrain – Petty Officer Sosaia Faanunu, a native of Baldwin Park, Calif., is playing a critical role at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, serving as the leading petty officer for the command’s religious ministries department.



Faanunu is a 2008 graduate of Baldwin Park High School and has been serving in the Navy for nine years. Today, he serves as a religious program specialist (RP). RPs support the provision and facilitation of religious ministry, care of Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families of all faith groups, and they advise leadership on religious program planning and execution. Unlike Navy chaplains, RPs are not exempt from combatant status.



Though his family is from the Kingdom of Tonga, Faanunu was born in the U.S., making him a first generation Tongan-American. Faanunu said he’s carrying his family’s cultural values through his service in the Navy.



”There are core values that Tongan society live by: values of mutual respect, cooperation, humility, and loyalty,” said Faanunu. “These values have allowed me to embrace the culture of teamwork and inclusion in the Navy.”



When asked what inspired him to join the Navy, Faanunu said hearing the experiences of others, influenced his decision.



“I've been fortunate to have been raised around many veterans and as a result, they would share their experiences, and most of all the camaraderie they found in the different services with me,” said Faanunu. “Being a religious program specialist has allowed me to serve service members and their families in supporting their spiritual readiness though one or more of the following ways: having a connection to the divine, participation in a community of faith, sacrifice for the greater good, or the pursuit of meaning, purpose, value, and service.”



“This month, we celebrate the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, whose ingenuity, grit, and perseverance have pushed our great American experiment forward,” said President Joe Biden. “From Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders whose ancestors have called their lands home for hundreds of years to Asian immigrants who have newly arrived and those whose families have been here for generations — AA and NHPI heritage has long been a part of the history of our great country and a defining force in the soul of our Nation.”



