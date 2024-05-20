Norwich, Connecticut Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 14, 2024) A Norwich, Connecticut native and 2021 graduate of Norwich Free Academy is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Petty Officer 3rd Class Maryn Kyle is an Operations Specialist, or OS. According to Kyle, the OS rate is one of the most diverse rates offered in the Navy. The main job of an OS is to aid in navigation and safe steaming of the ship, as well as provide tactical support to the people who need it.



“I wanted to be on the technical side of warfare, in the room with the cool blue lights and all the screens. The things that you see in movies,” Kyle said. “Us OSs are here to defend and protect, no matter what sub-category we decide to specialize in.”



OS may also delve into more subcategories like air and sub-surface warfare, as well as land support. Kyle said that she is happily involved in all three, but her favorite part would be air warfare.



“I’ve always been fascinated with aircraft, and never thought a day in my life would I ever get to control one,” Kyle said. “Now that I have that opportunity to go to school for it, I would say it’s my favorite part of the job.”



Kyle joined the Navy in December 2021. She became a Howard Sailor in June 2022. The USS Howard is her first command. Kyle said that she decided to enlist because her father and grandfather both served in the Navy.



Another reason Kyle joined the Navy was because it offered her the opportunity to travel the world. Howard is currently stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyle said that she loves the culture and lifestyle of Japan, especially how hospitable the Japanese people are.



“I want to explore Japan more,” Kyle said. “Climbing Mt. Fuji is a must-do before I leave, and I want to see the deer in Nara. I want to see the more traditional areas of Japan.”



Kyle hopes to develop as a leader and become more knowledgeable so that she can become the kind of leadership future junior Sailors need. She is most proud of the personal growth she’s made in her damage control abilities.



“I’ve contributed to the final Battle Problem, which is a full three days of wartime training with constant casualties and medical emergencies,” Kyle said. “I feel confident in my ability to save a life with another Sailor need be.”



Her favorite part about being in the Navy is the people that she’s met. Aboard the Howard, Kyle said that Sailors all seem like a family.



“I have made friends here that I know I will have for the rest of my life,” Kyle said. “The bonds that we make in the Navy, the brotherhood, the comradery, aren’t just stereotype, it’s definitely true. The people you meet makes your experiences.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

