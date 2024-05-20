Honoring Their Service: A Glimpse into the Naval Weapons Station Earle Honor Guard Detail

Photo By William Addison | COLTS NECK, N.J. -- CS1 Justin Holman, Naval Weapons Station Earle Honor Guard Leading...... read more read more Photo By William Addison | COLTS NECK, N.J. -- CS1 Justin Holman, Naval Weapons Station Earle Honor Guard Leading Petty Officer, inspects the crease on the American Flag during a practice session May 16th here. Holman of Winchester, Tenn. has lead the team responsible for providing last honors for deceased U.S service members and veterans for the past 8 months. U.S. Navy Photo by Bill Addison/Released see less | View Image Page

COLTS NECK, New Jersey – Of the many benefits and services earned through military service, nothing is more sacred than the right of all eligible veterans to receive military funeral honors at the end of life.

At Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Earle, a select group of dedicated Sailors maintains the tradition of honor and respect to those who served in the United States Navy and the loved ones they leave behind.

Comprised of volunteers from various ranks and occupational specialties, this team undergoes rigorous training to master the intricacies of these ceremonial duties. From rifle drills to flag-folding ceremonies, every movement is executed with precision and respect, reflecting the Navy's commitment to excellence.

"The honor guard detail is more than just a ceremonial unit; it's a symbol of our commitment to honor the sacrifices of those who have served before us," said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Just Holman, NWS Earle Honor Guard Leading Petty Officer. "Every ceremony we perform is a testament to the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment."

For Holman, of Winchester, Tenn., the job of performing funeral honors is not just a required duty, but the fulfillment of a promise made to every service member when they enter the military.

“It’s a final send off for them, so we need to make sure we are doing it right for that Sailor and their family,” he said.

According to Holman, the responsibilities of the honor guard detail extend beyond ceremonial duties. Whether presenting colors at official events or rendering honors at military funerals, these Sailors serve as ambassadors of the Navy, ensuring the Sailors family knows their loved one was not forgotten.

The team covers funerals within a 100-mile radius of the installation, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. In 2023 alone, the honor guard detail conducted honors at 133 funerals. Since January 2024, they have already performed at more than 40 funerals, demonstrating their continued dedication and high demand for their services.

For Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Javon Sims of Bayonne, New Jersey, the emotional significance of their duties has had a profound impact on his own service. Having served on the team for more than two years, he has participated in more than 200 active duty and veteran funerals.

“It definitely has an impact when I speak with the families and they tell us how much the honors meant to them, and how proud their loved one was of their service,” he said.

He added that it can be difficult to keep his composure bearing witness to so much grief.

“It’s challenging, but it’s also very rewarding,” he said. “I just remember why I’m doing it. At the end of the day, I’m doing this for them, so I have to maintain that professional distance and make sure I’m sending them off the right way.”

For Sims, who has served in the U.S. Navy for more than eight years, the detail has instilled a greater sense of pride in service than he had before. He credits the veterans who often served with the deceased as a point of particular pride.

“To see the veterans there who hear you play taps and their chest puffs out as they raise a salute. Sometimes they are in their 80s or 90s and still have that pride in their service. It makes me proud too, and it reminds me how important it is that we do this.”

As prescribed in Department of Defense Instruction1300.15, military funeral honors are available for military members who have died while serving on active duty and veterans of both active duty and active reserves who were discharged honorably or under honorable conditions.

Additional information on requesting military funeral honors for U.S. Navy service members and veterans can be found at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Base-Support/Command-and-Staff/Casualty-Assistance/Funeral-Honors/.