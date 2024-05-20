Camp Lemonnier Customs Agency Protects the U.S. from Across the Globe

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | Service members assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti completed U.S. Department of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | Service members assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti completed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) customs border and protection training on Camp Lemonnier on March 22, 2024. To earn the certificate and become a customs border clearance agent (CBCA), service members must first attend a brief, pass an exam and complete a personnel qualification standard (PQS) that involves hours of inspections and bag checks at Camp Lemonnier’s air terminal operations center (ATOC). Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 24, 2024) – Service members assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti completed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) customs border and protection training on Camp Lemonnier on March 22, 2024.

To earn the certificate and become a customs border clearance agent (CBCA), service members must attend a brief, pass an exam and complete a personnel qualification standard (PQS) that involves hours of inspections and bag checks at Camp Lemonnier’s air terminal operations center (ATOC).

“We regularly train camp personnel on customs border clearance because the tempo of our mission is extremely demanding,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jose Laureano, customs leading petty officer. “We never want to sacrifice quality of our inspections over quantity; we are very grateful for the service members that become CBCAs.”

Camp Lemonnier’s customs agency is part of the supply department. The CBCAs are responsible for preclearing all DOD-sponsored cargo being shipped to the U.S. from anywhere inside of U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM).

“Pre-clearance is a line of defense against harmful pests attached to agricultural goods from entering the U.S. and causing environmental impacts,” said Laureano. “Animal products, sea shells, sand, rocks, salt, soil or unfinished wood are prohibited from transport. We are also responsible for preventing weapons and illegal drugs from entering the U.S through carrier, cargo, rolling stock and passenger bags.”

Customs agents also enforce U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rules and regulations at the installation air terminal.

“When inspecting service member luggage, we look for the typical contraband and restricted items for people boarding any U.S. aircraft,” said Laureano. “We must turn over any knives, liquids over 3.4 oz, lithium batteries, aerosols or any item that can be used as a weapon to base security.”

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands.